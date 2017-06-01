    Neil deGrasse Tyson slams Trump's disdain for climate science

    Johnny Lieu
    As reports circulate that Donald Trump is set to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, many people are wondering where it all went wrong.

    Science has been under attack by Trump's administration, exemplified by the dismantling of pivotal climate change policies in one fell swoop.

    So how is the U.S. poised to pull out of the Paris Agreement, the one last chance scientists believe we have to stop catastrophic climate change? It's pretty simple, as Neil deGrasse Tyson summed up in one tweet. And it's dire.

    Let's consider the context: Trump has yet to name a science advisor. The touted frontrunner for the role, Dr. Will Happer of Princeton University, has been enthusiastic about rising levels of carbon dioxide in the air. 

    Then there's also all those vacancies at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. And talk of the USDA "chief scientist" job going to someone who isn't even a qualified scientist.

    Given climate change is an issue close to Tyson's heart, it's not the first time he's been critical of Trump's destruction of science policies in recent months where the cuts have been the most bewildering.

    With Trump set to make an announcement Thursday regarding the Paris Agreement, it's only just the tip of the melting iceberg when it comes to the country's climate future.

