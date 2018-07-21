Neil Armstrong's personal collection of moon landing artefacts up for sale

US flag taken to the moon on Apollo 11 - Heritage Auctions

The vast personal collection of Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the Moon, is to go under the hammer later this year.

Armstrong, whose proclamation that he had taken “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” became one of the of the most iconic phrases of the 20th century, died in Ohio in 2012, aged 82.

The auction will include an astonishing array of artefacts from the lunar landing which took place on July 20 1969.

Lots include correspondence relating to the Apollo 11 mission, laying out the planning and even discussions with the Nasa press office as to what astronauts should say when they set foot on the moon.

Apollo 11 Robbins Medallion Credit: Heritage Auctions More

Featured in the auction are items which were taken to the moon including a series of flags - representing not only the US but also the United Nations and a number of individual American states.

Also on sale are the sterling silver Apollo 11 medallions - and a rare gold one - struck by the Robbins Company of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and paid for by the astronauts themselves.

Other items include parts of the wing and propeller from the Wright Brothers Flyer, the plane used in the first-ever manned flight in 1903, which Armstrong took with him on the mission.

There are also some personal items. They include a silk flag commemorating the 1969 centennial of Purdue University, Armstrong’s alma mater, which was taken on the mission.

Armstrong’s Boy scout cap - he became an Eagle Scout when he was 17 - is also among the lots.

Neil Armstrong Credit: NASA/AP More

In all more than 2,000 items are being included in a series of sales conducted by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions starting on November 1.

“There will be flown items, autographed items and items of historical significance,” his son Mark said. “There will be items that make you think, items that make you laugh and items that make you scratch your head.”

Mark Armstrong and his brother Rick had taken on the task of conserving and honouring their father’s legacy.

“He was never about himself, so I would expect that he didn’t give much thought about how he would be remembered,” Rick added.

“With that being said, I think he would be pleased to be remembered as being part of a programme that demonstrated amazing things can be achieved when people come together to dedicate themselves towards a common goal.”