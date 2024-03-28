Neighbours star Majella Davis on Krista Sinclair's tragic storyline

The following article contains discussion of topics including baby loss that some readers may find upsetting.

Neighbours star Majella Davis has responded to the tragic storyline involving Krista Sinclair, which saw her character lose a baby.

Scenes aired earlier this week saw Chelsea Murphy trap Krista in a sauna room in act of spite as she wanted to lead a work presentation, with the incident having disastrous consequences as it was revealed yesterday (March 27) that Krista had lost her baby.

Davis, who made her debut on the soap last year, spoke about the emotional storyline, revealing that she prepared thoroughly in order to get in the right headspace for the traumatic scenes.

"The producers let me know about Krista's stillbirth very early on, so thankfully I had plenty of time to process and prepare for this story," she revealed. "I started by doing lots of research and listening to a lot of different experiences from mothers who had lost a child through pregnancy.

"On the actual day of filming, I had a lot of support from everyone on set so I really felt safe to lean in and feel the depth of grief Krista would be feeling. That, and we all ate a lot of chocolate that day!"

Future scenes will see Krista lean on Paul Robinson in the aftermath of the developments, with Davis revealing that the pair will share some tender scenes as Krista begins to grieve for her loss.

"I think there's something really beautiful about Paul being by Krista's side during this," she said. "She only recently lost her father, and the relationship she has with Paul kind of mirrors the relationship she had with him. It honestly just fit so perfectly that he was there for her.

"I've been very fortunate to work so closely with Stefan [Dennis]. I love playing with the power dynamics when we're in conflict, but I've got to say that the sweet stuff is really heart-warming and fun too. Hopefully we can just keep playing between the two extremes."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.

