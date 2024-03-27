Neighbours lines up worrying accident for Andrew

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours policeman Andrew Rodwell finds himself in danger next week as his brother's robbery plan goes horribly wrong.

Andrew faces a potentially deadly situation as he interrupts Felix's attempts to steal expensive materials from the Eirini Rising development.

Felix has spent the past few days plotting to target the building site and flee from Erinsborough in breach of his parole conditions.

The bad boy's scheme suffers its first major setback next week as gang leader Slade Westall is finally brought to justice.

Cara Varga-Murphy spots Slade lurking around Erinsborough and carries out a citizen's arrest, hauling him down to the police station.

This leaves Felix without his planned accomplice for the robbery job, but he's surprised when JJ Varga-Murphy offers to step in as a replacement.

Felix is unsure about dragging JJ into criminal activity and makes out that he has someone else in mind for the job.

Not to be deterred, JJ realises that Felix is lying and turns up for the robbery anyway. Felix finally agrees that JJ can be part of the risky plan.

Meanwhile, Holly Hoyland is surprised to find a map of Eirini Rising in a book that Felix bought for her. She explains her discovery to Andrew, who's obliged to investigate what it means.

Andrew approaches the building site just as Felix and JJ have completed the robbery.

An unfortunate misunderstanding sees JJ get into the van and knock over some scaffolding, which collapses on top of Andrew. Will he be okay?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, April 3.

