Neighbours confirms return date for Karl after his trip

Neighbours has confirmed that Karl Kennedy will return to Ramsay Street next week.

The popular character has been away on a short break from Erinsborough – missing all the drama which has surrounded Toadie Rebecchi, Melanie Pearson and Terese Willis over the past fortnight.

In next Wednesday's episode (March 27), Melanie worries as Karl is due to arrive back from Sydney imminently.

Melanie knows that Karl will inevitably be disappointed over her and Toadie sleeping together and she braces herself for his negative reaction.

When Karl arrives, he's politely distant towards Melanie rather than giving her a lecture over recent events.

Rather than feeling relieved to have avoided a row, Melanie becomes unsettled over Karl's lack of response. Is it only a matter of time before Karl speaks his mind? And is Melanie still welcome living at the Kennedy house after ignoring Karl's warnings to stay away from Toadie?

Melanie and Toadie's secret was publicly exposed during the Longest Lie-In Event at Lassiters last week. Melanie made the mistake of confiding in Holly Hoyland, not realising that Holly's walkie-talkie was broadcasting the conversation to the other Lassiters employees and Toadie's wife Terese was in earshot.

The aftermath saw Toadie confess that he still wanted to be with Terese, but she refused to forgive him and sought some time away from the family home.

This Thursday's episode (March 21) sees Melanie bear the brunt of the backlash when Wendy Rodwell accidentally makes her feel unwelcome at a Ramsay Street party.

Wendy's loyalties lie with Terese after the recent dramas on the Street, but Melanie responds by vowing not to be shamed by her neighbours anymore.

Neighbours airs Karl's return on Wednesday, March 27.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

