Neighbours' Aaron to be doubted after David 'return'

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' Aaron Brennan sparks concern from his loved ones next week after revealing that he heard the voice of his late husband David Tanaka over the phone.

A mysterious new storyline begins this week as Aaron receives an unexpected phone call and hears David's voice on the other end of the line.

Aaron turns to Nicolette Stone and Mackenzie Hargreaves for support, but he's left disappointed when they're both sceptical over his story.

While Aaron protests that he really did hear David's voice, Nicolette and Mackenzie suggest that grief is causing his mind to play tricks on him.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours casts Winners & Losers actor for Haz Devkar storyline

Aaron stands firm and insists that he had a two-way conversation with David's voice, which wasn't a hallucination or dream.

Later, Jane Harris listens more closely to Aaron's claims and reassures him that she's taking him seriously.

Jane suggests that they can work together to find a logical explanation for the mysterious phone call.

However, Jane soon faces her own crisis when an explicit video is released which claims to show her in a sexy video chat with her absent fiancé Mike Young.

FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours confirms Susan Kennedy's return to Erinsborough

This follows Nicolette giving Jane some cheeky advice on how to put the spark back into her long-distance relationship. Did Jane take these tips on board or is the video a fake?

Plus, could this be connected to Aaron's phone call and the mysterious video showing Haz Devkar trashing the café? All will be revealed in future episodes.

David died in tragic scenes in February following Takaya Honda's decision to bow out from the role.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours teases Felix Rodwell party drama in 11 new spoiler pictures

Takaya told Digital Spy at the time: "I think for my mental health, it's probably good that David is killed off, just because it puts a line in the sand. I think for me there were only ever two ways that David would have left Aaron, Isla and Nicolette – which was that he would die or that he'd go to jail.

"I think going back to jail would have been a lame thing to have happened and so death it was. The way that the show has built this story, and also executed it at such a high level, means that it hopefully will go down as one of the major deaths in Neighbours history for good reasons and not bad ones."

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, April 1.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like