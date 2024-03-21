Neighbors worry proposed Lake Norman boat dealership could bring traffic, loss of trees

Boat dealerships would appear to be a natural fit at North Carolina’s largest man-made lake.

Think of the ones along West Catawba Avenue in Cornelius and N.C. 150 in Mooresville and Sherrills Ford.

Neighbors in a housing community off Brawley School Road in Mooresville, however, are concerned about traffic and the loss of tall trees if the town OKs a proposed MasterCraft boat sales and service center near their Lake Norman homes.

The Mooresville Planning Board unanimously recommended rezoning for the project on March 12, but the Mooresville Board of Commissioners has ultimate say and will consider the request at a future meeting.

Public open space, new sidewalks

The proposal, submitted by future business owners Will and Tatiana Dyer, calls for rezoning 4.15 wooded acres at Brawley School and Oak Tree roads to allow for the boat dealership.

Plans include a two-story, 36,000-square-foot building with 45 parking spaces, along with public open space, sidewalks on Oak Tree Road and a multi-use path, said Nolan Groce of Urban Design Partners in Charlotte, the planning consultant for the project.

The site “would be an asset to the community and neighborhood,” Groce told the Mooresville Planning Board on March 12.

Jim Lowery, president of the Fernbrook Homeowners Association, had a different take. His community is beside the site.

“There is so much traffic right now on Oak Tree Road with Lake Norman Elementary School,” Lowery told the Planning Board. “Most people will get their boats serviced during the spring and fall, and that’s when Lake Norman Elementary is open.”

Lowery is not alone with his concerns.

”Tall, large, well established trees,” would be lost, Lowery read from a letter shared by another concerned Fernbrook board member.

Neighbors are upset about the potential loss of numerous tall trees if a four-acre boat and RV sales and service center is approved on this wooded stretch of Brawley School Road at Oak Tree Road in Mooresville near Lake Norman. Street View image from April 2023. © 2024 Google

Saving as many trees “as possible”

Groce replied that it’s uncertain how many trees would be lost because a plan hasn’t been done for what areas will be graded, meaning cleared of vegetation.

“The goal would be to retain as many existing trees as possible,” he said.

Some trees also may need to be removed for a storm water pond and utility pipes, he said.

Still, the town would require a 30-foot natural buffer between the site and other properties, said Erika Martin, Mooresville director of Planning & Community Development.

Regarding traffic, N.C. Department of Transportation regulations require the site have access to both Brawley School Road and Oak Tree Road, Martin said.

“This is considered a very low-impact use,” Martin added, referring to traffic volumes from boat sales and service centers.

Groce said only one delivery a week is expected of boats on a large truck.

Planning Board member Michael Cole made the motion to recommend the rezoning.

He said the project provides public open space, a “well designed pocket park,” and is consistent with the One Mooresville Plan that guides growth.