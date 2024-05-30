Neighbors who witnessed deadly La Vergne shootout share their stories

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It happened Tuesday night in La Vergne. A nearby worker said the scene replays in his head over and over again.

“We just hear gunshots and I didn’t know what happened,” one witness said. “We went next door. We saw a body on the floor.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Neighbors said Ramon Delgado Jr. was moving out of his apartment and into a new home with his pregnant wife. That is when police said he got into an argument with a man who lived downstairs, Aaron Smith, over a parking spot. Shots were fired and both men ultimately died.

“I have seen a lot of problems that could have been stopped,” a second witness said. “I got here too late to do it and now two of my friends’ children are dead.”

A crime that was not just a surprise to this small community, but to the police chief as well.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“La Vergne, the community I have learned to love, is diverse,” Police Chief Christopher Moews said. “It’s close knit. People are warm and friendly here.”

Neighbors said that this isn’t the first killing at this complex. Some nearby business owners want it condemned.

Police said that four people are in jail over this incident. Two of them are teenagers and one is charged with murder. Police added that at least one of them is related to a victim.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.