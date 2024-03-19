Neighbors, voters league rally in Nemadji Trail Energy Center opposition

Mar. 19—SUPERIOR — Two organizations are coming together to challenge a proposal to build the 625-megawatt Nemadji Trail Energy Center.

Members of the Neighbors Against NTEC and the League of Women Voters of Douglas County gathered Saturday, March 16, at the Superior Public Library to plan a rally and a presentation for the city's Plan Commission.

Neighbors Against NTEC formed after the League of Women Voters of Douglas County held two forums about the health effects of natural gas power plants in February.

"One of the things the League does is hold forums on issues important to their community," said Lee Sandok-Baker, copresident of the local League of Women Voters. She said the organization was hearing from community members who were hearing the power companies' perspective on the plant, but their own research was concerning.

So the League reached out to health professionals, NTEC partners and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to try to present a well-rounded dialogue on the issue, Sandok-Baker said.

The League didn't take a stance on the issue until after the forum, said Sandok-Baker, who lives about a mile from where the plant is slated to be built.

The newly formed League of Women Voters of Douglas County announced its opposition to the plant on March 5, stating it will contribute to climate change, negatively affect the environment and adversely impact the community's health.

It was that forum that prompted neighbors to begin organizing against the proposed plant to be built by Minnesota Power, Dairyland Power Cooperative and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

The organization formed to give people who don't feel heard a chance to speak out, said founding member Rebecca Kelleher. She said having the organization gives more people the courage to speak out.

"I think it's hard to have people who aren't listened to, to get them to feel like 'OK, I can do this one more time,'" said Lynn Wohlwend of Neighbors Against NTEC. "People have been afraid to speak out against the NTEC supporters."

"That's been really good for all of us, to feel more empowered," Kelleher said.

During the Plan Commission meeting at 4 p.m Wednesday, March 20, the group will be permitted to give a 10-minute presentation about why they oppose NTEC before commissioners consider applications to change the zoning and vacate streets for the project.

Wohlwend said there have been numerous studies showing how pollution affects the body and results in a reduced lifespan. Whether a heart attack, cancer or neurodegenerative disease, she said the impacts of pollution that accumulates in the body are known to shorten life spans. She said the pollution from the plant would compound pollution from other sources.

"There is a history in this town of allowing the oil refinery because it is important to so many people," said Wanda Woodhull. "Because it's important to so many people, people are willing to put up with that pollution."

However, she said once construction of NTEC is complete, it won't create nearly as many jobs as the refinery does.

"I think as a community, we have endured so much," said Katie Story. "My family moved here in '91. And then in '92 we had the benzene spill. I live in East End, and in 2018, we had the Husky refinery explosion. And I just remember being at work and my manager nonchalantly saying the refinery blew up."

Kelleher said she would be concerned if there was an explosion on the unstable Nemadji River bank where the power plant is slated to be built.

"The Nemadji River is beautiful and has magic and has the potential to be beautiful again ... like it was hundreds of years ago," Kelleher said.

The groups are planning a rally at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.

The League of Women Voters of Douglas County also is planning a lunch-and-learn event about the health impacts of NTEC from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Superior Public Library.

The Plan Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, to consider its recommendation on vacating streets and rezoning for the project. Those recommendations, if any, would be presented to the City Council on Wednesday, April 3.