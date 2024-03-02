Neighbors voice concern about privacy, stormwater impacts of proposed development

Mar. 2—ROCHESTER — When Dalton Chouinard and his fiancée, Makayla Mullen, bought their home last year, it sat on a third of an acre sandwiched between two larger properties.

"A large part of the reason that my fiancée and I purchased our property was the privacy that we had available to us," Chouinard said of their modestly priced home along 20th Street Southwest, between First and Third avenues.

The home to the east of the first-time home buyers faces away from theirs, and the vacant home to the west provided a large lawn between the two homes.

When the 1.25-acre lot to the west was purchased nearly seven months after Chouinard and Mullen moved into the neighborhood, they weren't worried. Chouinard said the house was in poor shape and he thought something similar would replace it.

"I knew something was going to be done to this land," he said. "I just didn't think it would be so close to my property."

The land at the corner of 20th Street Southwest and Third Avenue was purchased by Pike Design and Construction Inc., which is proposing the construction of six single-family homes on the site, each facing 20th Street with a shared access point. Pike has contracted with WSE Massey Engineering and Surveying Ltd. for assistance in developing the site.

Bill Tointon, WSE land development director, said the goal is to provide new homes at costs that are lower than what is being built elsewhere. He pointed to a potential $325,000 to $400,000 price tag.

"This project is as close to affordable as we have seen with single-family lots in Rochester in a long time," he told the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission last month, pointing to only similarly priced eight homes on the market at the time.

To make the project work, Pike is seeking to rezone the lot for greater flexibility.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change, along with a plat dividing the 1.25 acres into six lots. The Rochester Council is slated to hold a second hearing on the request during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Chouinard said he plans to go to the meeting to oppose the change, which would allow one of the proposed homes to be built within 11 feet of Chouinard's home, which sits near the property line. He said the proximity creates a concern.

"On the westside of our house is the window for my office, the window to our bedroom, the window to our bathroom, the window to our living room and there is just going to be a house right next to us," he said, adding that any home built that close will also likely look into the backyard he and Mullen enjoy during the warmer months.

While the only homeowner adjacent to the Pike property, Chouinard is not alone in having concerns about plans to develop the property, which sits south of a hill on a street with ditches rather than stormwater sewers.

"I'm for development, but my biggest concern is that we already have ponding in our backyards as it is today," said Steve Kann, who owns the home east of Chouinard and Mullen.

He said his basement has flooded twice amid heavy rains since he bought it, and he purchased a nearby property to help ensure there was space for water to collect. He worries the new development will make things worse.

"It's going to be all rooftops and blacktop," he said of the southern section of the property along 20th Street. "The only place where water can go is down the ditch and out to my house to flood my house out."

Across the street, Steve Amundson voiced the same worry, saying existing culverts are too narrow to prevent stormwater from heavy rains from flooding the street and his front yard.

"It's certainly going to be worse with this addition," he said.

Tointon pointed out during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the city won't allow any development that would increase stormwater runoff from the property, but the neighbors remain skeptical.

Troy Erickson, Rochester's water resources manager, agreed. He said the developer must show drainage from the site during peak storms will be less or equal to what is currently seen.

"More stormwater volume may be generated from the proposed project, but it cannot create adverse conditions for adjacent property owners, such as increased flood elevations," he said. "If adverse conditions are identified, the developer must address them as part of the development."

Tointon said he understands the concern and plans to address it. With that, he said the developer might request the City Council delay its discussion of the zoning request.

"I don't want to stand up in front of the council and argue about drainage," he said.

If a continuance is approved, the council will likely extend the public hearing, giving residents the option to raise concerns either on Monday or at a later meeting, when an updated request is considered.

If the drainage issues are overcome, the proposed project will likely continue to face some neighborhood objections.

While his home is not as close to the proposed site as Chouinard's, Ron Ellefson said he's concerned about what adding six homes across the street will do to the neighborhood.

"This is a very, very quiet neighborhood, and ... this is going to make the neighborhood noisier," he said.

Amundson also expressed concern about the potential for something else to be built on the site if the zoning change is approved, since fourplexes or other rental properties could be allowed.

Tointon said that's unlikely, since Pike doesn't create multi-family housing, but neighbors feel anything other than homes matching what surrounds the site in the century-old neighborhood is a misstep.

"I think we are all in agreement in the neighborhood," Amundson said. "It just doesn't fit."