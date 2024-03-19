Neighbors still seeking help after home flooded with raw sewage last year

ST. LOUIS – An alderwoman said the city dropped the ball after several homes in north St. Louis flooded with raw sewage in their homes.

Residents of Carter Avenue have been seeking help since the incident began last July.

Alderwoman Laura Keys said she has been in contact with city officials.

“There was a water line the city was working on and somehow they mistakenly hit a sewer line,” she said. “For something like to happen on a clear day out of the blue… not one but five (homes) filled with three feet of sewage in their basements, somebody’s responsible.”

One of those affected residents is Cornelius Higgins. He can’t use his basement anymore due to not having the money for repairs.

His insurance company gave him $10,000, but restoration to the basement will likely take $40,000.

“MSD said it wasn’t their fault; the water department say it wasn’t their fault, it was my fault,” Higgins said. “The mayor’s office was saying that’s not their department. Everybody just saying, ‘Ain’t nothing we can do about it,’ but somebody needs to do something about it.”

Alderwoman Keys said she has been calling the heads of city departments.

“They sent me a statement which basically repeats what occurred a year ago when I already know that information. What is needed is action on the city’s part,” she said.

Keys thinks the mayor should be more involved.

“She’s well aware; her office is aware. This needs some real personal attention, I think. These are our residents,” she said.

