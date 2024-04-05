Neighbors: State police search under garage's concrete for 2016 case

Indiana State Police were in the 2100 block of Kopf Lane in West Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and April 4, 2024, serving a search warrant. Police did not elaborate. Neighbors, however, said they were looking in the garage and it was tied to a 2016 case. Two neighbors said they heard concrete being cut and broken up during the search.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police surprised a tenant in the 2100 block of Kopf Lane in rural West Lafayette earlier this week with a search warrant and then troopers swarmed the detached garage.

“Some case from 2016 is all I know,” the tenant said when the Journal & Courier asked about the state police visits. “They were looking at the concrete. They’re supposed to be back today.”

The tenant moved into the house in 2022 and was not there eight years ago. The tenant has no idea what 2016 case might have prompted a search warrant.

The house was sold in 2018, according to property records.

“It was bought," another neighbor said, recalling the former owner as troublesome. "After that, they reno’d it. I don’t know who owns it now. I know they’re currently renting.”

Neighbors talk when police cars line the neighborhood street, of course, and they all have a theory about what troopers were looking for, but Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said it's an active investigation.

Piers didn't provide any additional information to the Journal & Courier's questions about the search or possible reasons for the search. Piers said no one has been arrested or is in custody as a result of the two-day search.

A search of court records for the man who owned the house in 2016 indicates that he died in 2022, prompting pending cases to be dismissed.

The previous owner died Feb. 9, 2022, at the Economy Inn Motel from an acute mixed drug intoxication, including meth and fentanyl, according to a 2022 coroner's report.

"They didn’t tell us nothing,” one neighbor said.

“They were busting some concrete up out of the garage,” another neighbor said. “They had the garage open. I heard concrete being busted open.”

The tenant said police told her not to go near the garage and to call them if anyone did.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Friday that she was there during the search on Thursday. But there has been no body or human remains recovered so it is not a coroner's case.

Still another neighbor said, “We saw the flashes from investigators — camera flashes.”

He saw equipment to break up concrete and the scene and saw concrete saws.

“The (garage) door was opened. It was taped off,” he said.

The police crime-scene tape was gone early Friday afternoon when the Journal & Courier canvased the obscure lane off of North River Road. At the request of the tenant, the J&C photographed the garage from a distance.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Indiana State Police search under garage's concrete