Neighbors share shock after armed man shot by police in Downtown Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A day after officers with The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a man they said was armed with a gun inside a downtown apartment complex, those who live there spoke with 8 News Now about what they saw.

“I’m truly shocked that something like this happened,” Dominque Joseph said.

A normal day took a terrifying turn for Joseph and others who live in the building on 9th Street near Ogden Avenue, just off Fremont Street.

Others, including fellow resident Travis Horn, told 8 News Now they are still rattled.

Horn said he was home when it happened and called 911 when he saw the man walk inside armed.

“Of course, I tell the neighbor to get inside,” Horn recalled. “Once we got inside we called and they were there.”

A day after officers with The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a man armed with a gun inside a downtown apartment complex, those who live there spoke with 8 News Now about what they saw. (KLAS)

LVMPD officers said the man was making statements that he wanted to kill people. They told him to drop the weapon, but when he pointed it at them, officers opened fire, killing him.

“Pulling up and just seeing all,” Joseph said. “This is just really scary.”

Joseph shared with 8 News Now the fear she felt when her 14-year-old daughter was told to shelter in place inside their apartment.

“She called and told me the alarm was going off, and people were banging on the door,” Joesph said. “Follow up a few minutes later she says that they were shooting.”

The building, which used to be the Alpine Motel Apartments, was also the site of a 2019 fire that claimed the lives of six people.

The former owner faced charges of involuntary manslaughter and multiple wrongful death lawsuits.

“To have this happen,” Joseph said of Thursday’s shooting at the same site. “Is making me reconsider staying in this area.”

Those who live at the complex now said they are glad things weren’t worse and they will be extra aware moving forward.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Horn concluded. “And it did not go too crazy.”

Neighbors who spoke with 8 News Now said the man did not live at the complex, but police did not confirm that information.

8 News Now reached out to the apartment complex for a comment on the shooting but has not heard back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.