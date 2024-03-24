Neighbors respond to fire devastation in NE Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A house fire on Vista Del Tierra Drive near Dublin Boulevard in Northeast Colorado Springs has displaced six people. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) received the call at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 24, and arrived on the scene at 12:35 p.m.

The fire broke out in a duplex and spread to the neighboring structure, said Ashley Franco, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Public Information Officer. Four units sustained heavy damage: 6287, 6293, 6299, and 6305.

Courtesy: Lindsey Lamb

“You’ve seen the video that we posted on Facebook: it was a very, very heavy fire. My battalion chief here, who was in charge of the fire, has determined that there was a gas line that was compromised on one of the homes and that was feeding the fire.”

The houses sit very close together in this complex, so the fire was able to spread rapidly from one house to the next. CSFD had 14 units on the scene, including trucks, engines, and hazmat. Rescue crews were also present, but thankfully there were no injuries.

Two dogs and one cat were also accounted for during evacuations.

“[The gas line] makes it really, really dangerous for our firefighters,” Franco continued. “And makes it extremely difficult for us to actually get that fire out. Until we can get that gas line clamped and under control, or the gas turned off.”

“We are really appreciative of our partners at CSPD. Our job is to get in here and fight the fires. Their job is to keep us safe while we are fighting the fire.”

Many neighbors from this tight-knit community were standing outside, watching the fire. FOX21 crews on the scene spoke to a few of them.

“I just heard fire trucks,” Raymond Montano, whose grandfather lives in a neighboring duplex, said. “I woke up, and looked out the window. Luckily, my grandpa, he’s in Denver right now. I looked out, saw the fire, and I just sat there and just watched it.”

“I was scared it was going to spread to my grandpa’s house,” Montano said. “I was, honestly. But stuff like that happens. I was just afraid of his stuff getting burned. I grabbed my grandmother’s ashes. That’s all I really was worried about. I just ran outside and just sat there and watched, my grandma’s ashes in my arm.”

Another neighbor, Patrick Driscoll, expressed concern and solidarity for those who lost their homes in the fire.

“There’s dozens of people here that know everybody that it happened to. So we’re all very concerned and we’re all very sad for the people who it happened to. Very sad. They were out, they weren’t home when it happened. And they just got back here a few minutes ago. And obviously, they’re devastated.

“But this neighborhood is so tight,” he continued. “This neighborhood will come together for everybody that’s affected.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.