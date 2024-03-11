Neighbors request rehearing over vote allowing congregate housing at former Boy Scouts HQ

Mar. 11—Neighbors are asking city officials for a rehearing this week on the Manchester zoning board's decision earlier this year to approve a variance request for a group that wants to use the former Boy Scouts of America headquarters on Holt Avenue as a group home for as many as 20 inmates coming out of the New Hampshire Women's Prison.

Dismas Home of New Hampshire currently runs a state-licensed 90-day, low-intensity residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation treatment and reentry program for previously incarcerated women out of 102 Fourth St. on the city's West Side.

The organization applied for a variance to use property at 571 Holt Ave. as congregate housing, with plans for 20 beds for residents, five offices for staff, and additional conference, treatment and meeting spaces.

Members of the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 on Jan. 11 to grant the variance, after a well-attended public hearing with testimony from both supporters and opponents of the request.

Ben Adams, who lives on Waverly Street, across the street from 571 Holt, and seven of his neighbors have submitted paperwork requesting a rehearing on the application. Members of the nearby 36-unit East Ridge Village Condominium Unit Owners Association also have applied for a rehearing.

The rehearing applications appear on the agenda for the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

In both requests, applicants contend the zoning board "acted unreasonably" during the Jan. 11 hearing, saying "procedural due process rights of abutters and neighbors" were violated.

Salem school email

Adams, who works in the Salem school district, submitted to city officials a letter sent Feb. 27 to Salem schools Superintendent Maura Palmer by Julie McCarthy Brown, founder of Dismas House, asking to speak to her about "SAU 57 concerns" with the program's plans to expand.

"It has come to my attention that Ben Adams is a neighbor to 571 Holt Ave, and has submitted a request for a rehearing with the Manchester Zoning Board's decision on January 11, 2024 which approved a variance for a residential program, per Dismas Home's application," Brown's letter states. "Whereas, Mr. Adam has used SAU 37's email to take this action against the Manchester Zoning Board and the decision to approve it, I believe that it is important to open a line of communication with you as the leader of the district to clarify the district's position."

On Feb. 28, Palmer responded in writing, "The Salem School District has no position relative to Dismas Home. There is no need to meet."

Adams said he tried unsuccessfully to get the letter included in the rehearing application as a counter to characterizations made during the public hearing of Dismas House as a "good neighbor."

"There is no benefit to contacting my employer other than to intimidate me and my family," Adams said. As of Friday, Adams said, Dismas House had yet to make an effort to reach out to Waverly Street residents.

Cheryll Andrews, executive director of Dismas Home of New Hampshire, said in an email the organization's position is "to maintain respectful relationships with all parties involved in this transaction."

"Ms. Brown reached out to the school district for clarification and understanding, based on knowledge the original ZBA appeal was submitted using an SAU57 email address as the point of contact," Andrews wrote. "The response from the SAU is acceptable."

Adams said he used his Salem school district email address as a point of contact for his rehearing application because it's the "best way to reach him" during the day.

Dismas Home plans

In their rehearing request, members of the East Ridge Village Condominium Unit Owners Association claim zoning board members "unreasonably, arbitrarily and unfairly limited opposition speakers" and allowed additional testimony from the applicant after public comment was closed, without allowing those opposed to the project to speak in rebuttal.

The Dismas Home concept calls for using volunteers from local colleges or religious groups to prepare meals, eat with residents and work with them to enhance their social skills and help them find jobs.

Inmates who enter the program need a recommendation from the prison warden and a parole officer. They are required to look for a job, pay nominal rent, perform chores and eat dinner together. Use of drugs and alcohol is prohibited, and a house director performs random drug testing.

Andrews said the organization has been operating successfully in Manchester for eight years.

Dismas Home says it has outgrown its current West Side location.

The 10,800-square-foot building at 571 Holt Ave. was built by Daniel Webster Boy Scout Council in 1982 and housed the group's headquarters until 2021.

The structure sits on 2.16 acres in an industrial zone — hence the need for a variance to operate congregate housing there — but the surrounding neighborhood is heavily residential.

Daniel Webster Council listed the former headquarters site for sale last year for $1.3 million. The property is being sold to help meet the council's $3.5 million obligation to the national Boy Scouts of America and BSA's $2.46 billion settlement related to sexual-abuse lawsuits.

