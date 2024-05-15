Neighbors remember pregnant woman killed during storms, encourage the need for storm precautions

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s a tragic day of recovery for people in West Baton Rouge Parish, especially on Rougon Road.

First responders were called to the area Monday night where a woman lost her life due to a tree that fell into her home and killed her.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health said the woman, Kristin Browning, was also nine months pregnant and her unborn baby was also killed during the storm. Neighbors described the scene and said it was all hands-on deck.

“We had the side by sides bringing people from the accident to the ambulances and stuff, you know, because nothing could get by. You know, they had trees down, power lines down,” said Hank Moses, front neighbor of Browning.

Moses said he grew up with Browning his whole life and is still in shock of how strong the storm was.

“The trees and stuff. You know, that’s, that’s just one thing. But when it comes to a person’s life, you know, that’s, that’s what really hits, hits too close to home,” Moses said.

As residents pick up pieces, Moses, along with Oliver Washington, a pastor at a church that was also destroyed in the storm, hopes people are more alert when it comes to storm precautions.

“Just be alert. You know, when stuff like that is going on, don’t take it for granted,” Washington said.

“Storms are very dangerous. We need to take them serious. And when we are told to evacuate, we need to evacuate, and we’re told to take shelter. We need to take shelter,” Washington said.

Moses also emphasizes that West Baton Rouge Parish will recover and tells the community to send prayers.

