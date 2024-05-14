Neighbors raise concerns over proposed Sullivan County quarry

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly 90 acres of land are up for rezoning in Sullivan County with plans for it to be a quarry. Some neighbors are shocked by the news of the proposed project, only hearing about it just recently.

The land is off Sullivan Gardens Parkway, and if rezoning is approved, is set to become Horse Creek Quarry.

“That’ll be awful for this area,” said Chris Carpenter. “It’s going to be an environmentally crippling thing.”

Carpenter lives across the four-lane highway from the proposed quarry site. He said he learned of the rezoning request and the reason behind it through Facebook.

Some neighbors received this postcard in the mail on Monday. Carpenter told News Channel 11 he never received this and many other people didn’t in his neighborhood.

“There’s going to be rock all over the road,” said Carpenter. “There’s going to be dust. The kids are going to have to breathe this. It’s just going to be a terrible mess.”

He said kids live in his neighborhood and Sullivan Gardens K-8 Elementary School is about a mile away from the proposed quarry site.

Other neighbors like Carpenter expressed concerns about noise pollution and the traffic it would add to the parkway. According to a traffic study conducted for Horse Creek Quarry, a maximum of 55 vehicles per day would be added to the daily traffic flow.

The potential buyer for the proposed Horse Creek Quarry, Vic Davis, said he’s been talking to neighbors, trying to be there to answer questions as he has been working on the plans for the quarry.

Davis has worked in the excavating and grading business for over 40 years and believes limestone from the quarry is in demand for local development, especially as the need for single-family homes continues.

“So, depending on the growth, I think it’s got a lot of great potential,” said Davis.

It’s projected the quarry would add an additional 25 new jobs. Plus, Davis feels like the four-lane highway is great for the expected increase in traffic flow.

He said the project would be focused in the middle of the property, at the highest point. An old pond will also be used as a buffer.

“It creates our ability to be as far away from the public as possible in order to set up the crushing operation,” said Davis.

He also said he’s working closely with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“Drilling and blasting is a highly regulated industry because of the nature of it,” said Davis. “And you have to be very careful. You have to have a plan.”

But, regardless of these steps, Carpenter believes the development will be damaging to the area.

“I hope all the guys out here in the Sullivan community come to the meeting and express their notions of what they want,” said Carpenter.

A public hearing on the rezoning of the property will be held Thursday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. during the Kingsport Planning Commission’s meeting at City Hall. Resources concerning the quarry can be found here.

