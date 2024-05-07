Neighbors raise concerns about house turned to rubble

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fallen limbs, damaged wood, and memories are what sits behind a fence in Lansing more than 9 months after a tree crushed a home and killed an 84-year-old woman.

6 News reported back in August, a fallen tree caused a home on the 1600 block of Martin Street to collapse on itself. The incident killed Vernita Payne.

Now, more than 9 months later, people who live next to the rubble are hoping things get cleared up before someone else gets hurt.

Neighbors say they worry the remains of a home destroyed in last August’s devastating storms could hurt someone. (WLNS)

“We feel for the family that they have to come into the neighborhood and see this all the time,” Maria Castillo said, who lives across the street from the destroyed house. “They’re still going through a lot.”

Last year, Payne was in her upstairs bedroom when the storm caused a tree to fall directly on top of her where she died from her injuries.

Ever since, neighbors like Castillo have been warning people not to go near the property in fear of someone else getting hurt.

“We have had, like I said, not only myself, but other neighbors, have told kids to get out of there. And that’s kids that are not from this neighborhood. We’ve had to tell them ‘You have to get out of there because something can happen.,'” the neighbor added.

One family member showed up to the yard, looking at what used to be filled with memories. They did not want to speak on camera but added that they’re in talks with the insurance company and are trying to get things cleared away.

Castillo said she hopes it’s sooner than later and easy for the family.

“They want it cleaned up too. You know, it’s sad memories for them and for the neighborhood here too. Especially the ones that knew her really well. It’s sad for us too,” she said.

6 News reached out to Lansing officials for a comment on where things stand, and was provided a statement from a city spokesperson:

“The City of Lansing agrees that this home needs to be removed and is going through all the motions available under the law. The home was red tagged after the storm, and under City Ordinance, requires 180-days before it can be referred to the Demolition Board. That has happened and this process is moving forward.

As we know, a terrible accident happened here that claimed the life of the previous owner. The family has been working though the court system to establish legal ownership of the property. That has been settled and we have been in contact with the owner. He fully understands the concerns of the City, the neighbors, and his family and is working to find funding for the removal.

In the meantime, on Friday, May 3rd, our Building Official did another inspection and confirmed the same findings from August 2023. The house does not meet the Michigan Rehabilitation Code criterion as an imminent danger requiring city intervention. In lieu of that, the Demolition Board process remains in process. Should the owner not remedy the situation, the board may vote this out to City Council. From there, Council is the only authority that can vote to have the property made safe or demolished and the owner be held responsible for all costs. We remain hopeful that the owner can work to obtain the necessary funding and get the home removed before it goes back before the Demolition board or City Council.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.