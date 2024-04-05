Neighbors in New Jersey describe experiencing earthquake
The magnitude 4.8 earthquake that shook the northeast left many people with different stories of varying intensity.
The magnitude 4.8 earthquake that shook the northeast left many people with different stories of varying intensity.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
For just a brief moment, this was the internet at its best. People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just X -- I see you, Bluesky) had already determined the scope of the earthquake, confirmed it was, in fact, an earthquake, and began posting jokes about the situation before the less chronically online people even realized what happened. It's like the old school Twitter, where you could post "eating a ham and cheese sandwich" and it wasn't ironic.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
Cousins will wear No. 18 instead of No. 8 for the Falcons going forward.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a Mazda, it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener.
A Chinese paper claims GM is in talks with CATL to license LFP battery tech as Ford has done, the batteries to be built in a factory in the U.S. or Mexico.
Cherlynn and Devindra chat with 404 Media co-founder Jason Koebler about his experience moving away from Google and towards Kagi.
Focus is turning to the looming monthly jobs report after Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't change his tune on rates.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
"It took me a long time in Hollywood to get that privilege to create a show and do it exactly like I wanted to," Lakshmi says of her Hulu series "Taste the Nation."
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
This Ryobi 2-tool combo for DIY enthusiasts and professional mechanics is 58% off at The Home Depot
Jeep's Tuscadero Pink finish is returning to the Wrangler lineup for 2024 after an incredibly popular run in 2021 and 2022.