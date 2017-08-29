Neighbors form human chain to rescue woman in labor during Hurricane Harvey

A group of brave Texans linked together to form a human chain and rescue their pregnant neighbor who had gone into labor during Hurricane Harvey.

Greg Smith and his wife, Andrea, both moved to Houston in July to undergo advanced training in their respective medical fields. According to PEOPLE, Greg is a pediatric anesthesiologist and Andrea specializes in geriatrics.

Andrea, who was 38-weeks pregnant when the Category 4 storm slammed the city, had been experiencing contractions for weeks before her expected due date.

Smith had planned to wait out the storm at home Saturday night and drive his wife to the hospital on Sunday morning -- until the hurricane decided it had other plans for the family.

“I expected there would be five or six inches that I could drive through,” Greg told PEOPLE. “I woke up to two or three feet.”

After the couple realized they were stuck, Andrea started to experience real contractions. When the couple couldn't get through on their multiple calls to 9-1-1 and the Coast Guard, they realized they might have to deliver the baby on their own.

Thankfully, the apartment complex the couple lives in is home to many medical professionals who work at a nearby hospital.

Multiple doctors and nurses rushed to help the couple after a neighbor posted on a community message board asking for assistance.

Eventually, a second-floor neighbor offered her higher-up apartment as a makeshift delivery suite in case the lower level of the building was overtaken by flood waters.

But before Andrea could even be moved upstairs, another kind neighbor had contacted a friend whose father apparently lives across the street from a fire station.

When the man told firefighters about the family's plight, they recruited a nearby garbage truck and drove through the mounting flood waters to come and rescue the Smiths.

A human chain of kind neighbors assisted Andrea on her trek through waist-high water to board the truck. Another resident of the building, Callie Hatcher, tweeted a video of the phenomenal moment.





"We were soaked," Greg told PEOPLE. "We sat on top of all these fire hoses, while firemen drove us to the hospital. They were careful to go slow and keep us safe."

Thankfully, baby Adrielle was safely delivered early on Monday morning in a dry and clean hospital room.

“We had two miscarriages before this,” Greg said. “We’ve always wanted a little baby.”

The couple says they are undyingly grateful for everyone who stepped in to help them during their time of need.

