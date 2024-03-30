Neighbors on edge after deadly Aurora park shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man died from his injuries after being shot on Thursday at Aurora’s Montview Park. Authorities are looking for two suspects.

Neighbors who live near the park are on edge after learning of the news, many of whom told FOX31 they have safety concerns.

Aurora police responded to the area just before 3 p.m. Thursday. People living nearby say they heard five gunshots.

Neighbors believe the area needs more police presence because of the high crime they have witnessed or experienced, but while many were upset about the situation, they did not want to speak on camera.

Yet neighbor Ira Gray had no problem sharing his thoughts about his safety concerns, saying he’s not surprised about what unfolded.

“Why should I be?” said Gray, who has lived on Chester Street for 14 years. “That happens all the time. Come out late at night and listen to the gunfire.”

Gray said people frequent the park daily, walking their dogs and playing sports. He said the stray gunfire could have hit anyone.

“They go until they are stopped by something,” Gray said of the bullets.

He told FOX31 he has experienced the violence firsthand over the years.

“A guy pulled a gun on me at my back door,” he said. “My roofer has fished bullets out of my roof. So you tell me how safe this neighborhood is.”

Gray walked FOX31 crews to his truck and showed a bullet hole. He said it’s evidence of gunfire hitting unintended targets just a few months back.

“They shot and the bullet went through the truck, went through the window and ended up in the shed. Had the shed not stopped it, it could have easily gone over and hit that house. Gone in through one of their windows,” he said. “So how safe do you feel? Would you want to come and live here?”

Investigators say they are unsure of a motive for the shooting at this time, but the case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the man who was killed at a later date.

Meanwhile, FOX31 has requested calls for service near the Montview Park area. A spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department said they should have that information compiled by next week.

