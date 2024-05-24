Neighbors concerned violence hitting close to home in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in an ongoing investigation of shots fired outside an Airbnb.

People who live near the rental house say they’re scared and concerned.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Yervison Zapata-Zul, Luis Viera-Aguilar, and Hendrick Morales, all from Venezuela are facing various charges.

Yervison Yohan Zapata-Zul and Luis Viera-Aguilar

Police were called for suspicious activity near a rental home on Warrick Circle in Coolbaugh Township.

It started on Monday when police say they found Morales intoxicated, claiming he was threatened and chased from the home during a party.

The next day, they say Aguilar was blocking traffic, claiming he too was being chased and shot at from the same home.

Wednesday morning, as the guests were leaving, shots were fired. Several of them took off in a car and crashed into a nearby tree. The others ran off.

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shots.

That dangerous shooting at a rental property in the Poconos is just one of the many ongoing issues in the area and neighbors say they’re very concerned that the violence is hitting too close to home.

28/22 News reporter, Emily Allegrucci, spoke with people living in the Monroe County community about how these rentals are changing their way of living.

Following a triple arrest after shots rang out in Coolbaugh Township Wednesday, neighbors are speaking up about the issues that some rental properties have brought to their neighborhoods.

“I lived in New York all my life; I never had a problem like this. Never. This is worse than New York,” said Coolbaugh Township resident Karen.

That’s how some residents in Coolbaugh Township feel after dealing with the aftermath of their neighbors giving way to short-term renters.

Karen lives just across the road from where police say gunfire broke out at an Airbnb property Wednesday, resulting in the three arrests.

“You gotta worry. Bad enough you gotta worry about animals attacking you. Now you gotta worry about people going after you with guns? You know, sometimes I do take my gun out with me,” Karen explained.

Karen says she has a problem rental property next door to her home and says she’s called the police dozens of times to report problems.

“We’ve been here and most of the people have been here for over 20 years. I mean we’re not having it this year again, with the cops, with the noise. Three, four, five o’clock in the morning. Ridiculous,” Karen continued.

Coolbaugh Township locals say they’ve taken up the issue with the township and local police, but still haven’t had any relief from the noise, garbage, and dangers of living next to strangers.

“The township says to call the cops, right? The cops come and say our hands are tied, call the township. So, it’s back and forth. I mean, what are you supposed to do?” said a Coolbaugh Township neighbor.

These residents believe that since they pay taxes, they should have more of a say on what happens to renters when things get out of control.

“Either give us tax breaks or we’ll just stop paying taxes if they want to be like that,” Karen added.

Airbnb has announced an “anti-party system” on Memorial Day Weekend and the Fourth of July to avoid incidents like this.

28/22 News reached out to several town supervisors and local police but have not heard back.

