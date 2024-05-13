Neighbors concerned about safety after shooting at Dayton party injures 2

Some Dayton residents are concerned for their safety after two people were hurt in a shooting Sunday morning.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to neighbors who say they heard the gunfire and want to know what happened TONIGHT on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Around 5:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to a building in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street in Dayton on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least one injured after shooting at party in Dayton

Public records obtained by News Center 7 indicate that the shooting happened at a party and at least one of the victims was shot inside.

Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital. He is currently in stable, but critical condition, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

A 29-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital in a car with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

“Bullets don’t have names on it. It could very well fly into my house,” Dayton resident Deanna Duncan said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.

If you know any information about this incident, the Dayton Police Department asks that you contact (937) 333-1232 to speak with a detective. If you wish to report information anonymously, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.