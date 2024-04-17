Neighbors come together to find the people responsible for taping and dumping a dog in a dumpster

TechCrunch

When Alex Katz founded Two Chairs in 2017, he firmly believed that in-person therapy is the most effective for behavioral health. Two Chairs used technology — a proprietary matching algorithm — to find the best possible therapists for its clients, but treatments took place primarily inside one of the startup's half a dozen stylishly designed clinics located in prime locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. While Two Chairs now operates at least one brick-and-mortar site in each of the three states — California, Washington and Florida — it serves, the majority of the company's more than 500 therapists treat clients virtually.