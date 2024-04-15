‘We are all neighbors;’ Buckeye Lake holds bar hop fundraiser for Indian Lake

Bars and restaurants in Buckeye Lake came together this weekend to raise money for those affected by last month’s deadly EF-3 Tornado in Logan County.

On March 14, at least five tornadoes down in the Miami Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Logan County and destroyed more than 130 structures, killing three people, and hurting several others.

After last month’s storms, Buckeye Lake organizers wanted to raise money for Indian Lake, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

“They are a lake; they are a small town just like this,” said Ricki Suttle, manager of the Mill Dam Corner Grille. “That could’ve been us and any one of us. Just to do the smallest thing for somebody is always nice.”

Bars at Buckeye Lake purchased beer from an Indian Lake brewery to sell and 100% of the proceeds went to those affected by last month’s tornado.

“We had been in contact with the Indian Lake chambers,” said Randy Torres. “They said they have 13 families that they are funding, trying to help get on their feet so everything we do today will go to the chamber.”

Torres also told WBNS that both Buckeye Lake and Indian Lake have a lot in common and when tragedy hits, the other steps up to help.

“Indian Lake is about the same size as Buckeye Lake,” he said. It’s kind of the same atmosphere, people.”

Saturday’s turnout was strong, and the bars hope the money raised will make a difference.

“It could be any of us,” Suttle said to WBNS. “We are all neighbors. We all want to make sure in the restaurant and bar business that we take care of each other.”