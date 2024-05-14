Neighbors ‘bear’ witness to young black bear in Arlington neighborhood

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Those who live along North Greenbrier Street were surprised by an unexpected furry guest Monday.

“I thought I was, like, dreaming,” said Sophia Ebanks.

She did not dream it, Ebanks captured several pictures of a young black bear, as it made it’s way through her backyard

“I thought it was a big dog at first, but, no, it had, like, a pointed nose and sniffing around for food,” Ebanks said. “It was visiting everyone’s backyard. It was pretty cool.”

Others, including Ebanks mother, found themselves shocked by what they saw.

“I’ve never seen bear in this area. I heard about it before, but I actually see it,” said Xiaoping Feng. “Walking in my backyard is just incredible.”

The bear left after an hour, and resurfaced moments later at the nearby Harrison Shopping Center.

“It was crossing the road, and there were people like kids going to school, and they were stopping and taking pictures, and they couldn’t believe it either,” said Feng.

The bear quickly vanished into the woods. As for what drew the animal to the area, likely “bear”-essentials.

Monday is trash pickup day in the neighborhood. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources believes the bear may have looked for food. Bears, according to the agency, are waking up from their long winter hibernation.

One of the best tips is keep your trash in a locked shed or inside, until it’s collected, or use a bear resistant container.

There have been no other reported sightings of the bear since then.

