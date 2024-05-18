Neighbors, advocates clean up historical Memorial Park Cemetery for Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Memorial Park Cemetery clean up on Saturday has been a long time coming for the Belmont Heights Neighborhood and advocates of the cemetery.

“We’re happy to be here,” Norene Copeland Miller said. “We’re excited to be here, we have more people coming up. We’re going to keep this cemetery, keep it clean, make it the star that it is for our city.”

What movies & TV shows are casting in Florida?

More than 100 people showed up to the Memorial Park Cemetery Saturday morning and helped get closer to that goal. The Memorial Day celebration and clean up was hosted by the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department, as well as cemetery advocates, including Friends of Belmont Heights Memorial Park and The Cemetery Society.

“We’re here to celebrate Memorial Park Cemetery,” Copeland Miller said. “Historical Memorial Park Cemetery, the first Black cemetery that the City of Tampa owns.”

Copeland Miller has more than a dozen family members buried in Memorial Park and fought to get the cemetery back in city control over the last year.

“We find it fitting to celebrate our heroes here,” he said. “Where the voices have been silent, we want to celebrate them today, because they served this country.”

The cleaning included spraying and scrubbing headstones, and the celebration honored the Black veterans buried there.

“It’s great to see members of the community come out,” Neris Reyero said. “People just in the local area come join us and participate in these efforts. It’s awesome to see.”

Tampa Cemetery Coordinator Neris Reyero credited the advocates for starting the clean up efforts.

“Just being able to hear really what their concerns are,” Reyero said. “We tell them all the time, without these groups being able, willing to come out here and do this, this absolutely would not possible.”

After the celebration and clean up, advocates went around to the veterans’ graves at the cemetery, placing American flags at each one.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.