Neighboring business reacts to shooting
Neighboring business reacts to shooting
Neighboring business reacts to shooting
Rublev will lose out on prize money and ranking points earned by reaching the semifinals.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring training debut, Shohei Ohtani's marriage surprise, the SF Giants, a Yadier Molina surprise & Ken Griffey Jr.'s photography.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
TV networks are in decline while streaming remains an unprofitable entity for the majority of players as costs rise and growth stalls.
Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. He claims that OpenAI has betrayed its original mission as a non-profit endeavor by working on an artificial general intelligence “to maximize profits for Microsoft."
From Deep has arrived — fantasy analyst Dan Titus breaks down three things all managers need to know from around the NBA. Today, a nod of recognition for Grayson Allen.
Wendy's is accused of price gouging after announcing new plans to test dynamic pricing in their menu items. But Wendy's said their announcement was misconstrued.
Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeo in Austin, Texas is hosting an eclipse viewing party in April. 1- and 2-day packages also include a Bronco Raptor Blackout reveal.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
GitHub today announced the general availability of Copilot Enterprise, the $39/month version of its code completion tool and developer-centric chatbot for large businesses. Copilot Enterprise includes all of the features of the existing Business plan, including IP indemnity, but extends this with a number of crucial features for larger teams. Copilot is now also integrated with Microsoft's Bing search engine (currently in beta) and soon, users will also be able to fine-tune Copilot's models based on a team's existing codebase as well.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. Almost immediately, Broadcom began slashing costs, starting with laying off over 2,000 VMware employees, just a week after the deal was official.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Wall Street analysts cheered Nvidia's blowout earnings report with the median price target for the stock rising 19%.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Deals of the Week: PermitFlow raised $31 million to bring software to the construction permitting market; one man's plan to keep Cake e-bikes alive for a while longer caught our eye; and we had thoughts about Match Group's tie-up with OpenAI. Former Sequoia leader Michael Moritz won this round, unsurprisingly.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
People around the world continue to react in horror to the death of the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Capital One’s $35 billion purchase of Discover would create a formidable new rival to American Express, Visa, and Mastercard. The question now is whether regulators will let it stand.