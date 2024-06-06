'This neighborhood is traumatized': Community leaders speak during vigil for mass shooting

Diane Reed prays for the victims of a recent mass shooting during a service Wednesday at Arlington Church of God in Akron.

More than 100 people gathered Wednesday evening for a community vigil at the Arlington Church of God for residents and families affected by Sunday's mass shooting.

More: At least 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron mass shooting at Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue

Just after midnight Sunday, a birthday party at Kelly and 8th avenues turned violent after 27 people were shot. One victim, LaTeris Cook, 27, of Akron, has died.

The church hosted the vigil, while the Victim Assistance Program and the ADM Board of Summit County partnered up to join the city in support.

The vigil started off with prayers and a song.

Akron Police Department Captain Mike Miller spoke during the event, emphasizing the need to curb gun violence.

"We the police department are renewing our commitment every day, before and since this tragedy, to reduce gun violence," Miller said. "We've got work to do."

Miller described the need to build relationships between the youth and police officers. Whether in schools or at community events, Miller said department leadership is encouraging officers to "start having simple conversations."

"My colleagues in the police department, we share that passion to give in and seek opportunities to build bridges to have those discussions with young people," Miller said. "I am committed to doing that work, the police department is committed to doing that work and we will continue to work with our community partners to do all we can to limit and reduce gun violence."

Ohio State Rep. Veronica Sims and Akron Police Chief Brian Harding pray for victims of the recent mass shooting during a vigil on Wednesday at Arlington Church of God.

Judi Hill, Akron NAACP president, said she is "tired of being tired."

"I learned about this tragedy on Sunday," Hill said. "I immediately slumped in my seat and said, 'Lord have mercy,' and immediately began to grieve because I knew people were grieving. A senseless death of a young man and so many others wounded."

Emerge Counseling Ministries President and CEO Robert Crosby brought out a few of the organization's members to show their support for the community. He encouraged people seeking mental health services to reach out to him.

Emerge Counseling Vice President Dr. Donald Lichi said the organization had been doing mental health support training with the Akron Police Department all day. "We have a unit specifically for trauma patients," Lichi said. "We want to give the victims hope for their future; we want them to know what they feel is valid."

The Rev. Kemp Boyd, executive director of Love Akron, gives words of encouragement during a prayer vigil Wednesday at Arlington Church of God for victims of a recent mass shooting in Akron.

Former Ward 5 Councilwoman Tara Weems said it was foolish of someone to shoot up a birthday party. "This neighborhood is traumatized, my neighbors are traumatized. They don't even want to sit on the porch unless they see me sitting on the porch, and I don't want that for them," Weems said. She agrees that gun violence issues need to be addressed and handled properly.

In addition to the vigil, there will be a Greater Akron Prays event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Burning Bush Church, 131 S. High St. A community reflection space hosted by East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation will also take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday.

The Rev. Leslie Barnes leads a prayer vigil in song Wednesday night for victims of a recent mass shooting.

Akron NAACP President Judi Hill gives words of encouragement during a prayer vigil Wednesday at Arlington Church of God for victims of the recent mass shooting.

