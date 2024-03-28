Neighborhood resident arrested in connection with Rockford stabbings

A 22-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood where a killing spree took place on Wednesday was booked into the Winnebago County Jail after midnight on charges of murder, attempted murder and home invasion, according to information from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Christian I. Soto, an Upland Drive resident, is suspected in a series of violent attacks about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday that left four dead including a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, and at least five injured in the area of Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue in an area northeast of Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue.

Among those killed were a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

More: What neighbors of Rockford's deadly massacre have to say about violence at their doorsteps

Christian Soto, 22, of Rockford, was arrested Wednesday, March 27, 2024, after four people were killed and five injured in an attack in a Rockford neighborhood.

Soto was the lone suspect and he was captured by police at about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Several but not all victims were stabbed according to police, but none were shot.

To help people who are in need, emotional support and counseling services are available for free 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway.

In addition, Rockford area faith leaders are organizing a vigil at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Charles Street and Eggleston Road.

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Suspect in Rockford stabbings lived in neighborhood