A neighborhood rebirth? Activist eyes option for decommissioned section of Akron Innerbelt

It might take several years, but if you ask activist and Akron city contractor Liz Ogbu, the decommissioned part of the Akron Innerbelt could once again become a blend of residential, commercial and green spaces.

The Akron city government began moving residents out of a vibrant, majority Black neighborhood in the 1960s before razing the land in the 1970s to make way for the Innerbelt.

The city hired Ogbu, a designer and spatial justice activist, in 2020 to seek community feedback and help determine development possibilities for the 30 acres that now lie as unused, recessed roadway.

In December 2023, Ogbu and her practice Studio O published a report on the history of the area and Innerbelt, recent engagement with residents and other stakeholders, and short- and long-term recommendations.

Ogbu works on multiple projects around the U.S. and has found that local reception to the Akron Innerbelt project have been positive so far.

“In many ways, Akron is ahead of the curve in the psyche of holding this conversation broadly and really making sure it's having some awareness of what came before, as it thinks about how to move forward,” Ogbu said.

The city of Akron received a $960,000 Reconnecting Communities grant from President Joe Biden’s administration in early 2023.

Using that funding, the city is seeking requests for qualifications that will be released in the coming weeks, said Stephanie Marsh, city director of communications. The selected firm will plan through 2024 and 2025, releasing its plan in late 2025.

Liz Ogbu, designer and spatial justice activist

Nothing is set in stone for what is going in the space.

But Ogbu said her read of the survey responses — for instance, asking for housing, green spaces and “small, walkable retail” — gave her the insight that all these things fit in a neighborhood.

“The fact that these were like a mix of uses that people asked for, I think, is what I took to interpret as a neighborhood — and also looking at the uses that people said that they didn't want to do, that they were the kind of uses, for the most part, that you would not get in a neighborhood,” she said.

Marsh said the city will apply for another Reconnecting Communities grant for the project.

“So we are a few years away from any construction activities there,” Marsh said via email.

For Ogbu’s part, she said her surveying of the community found that the Innerbelt’s construction disrupting the street grid was felt to the west and east.

“They felt West Akron was really cut off, and downtown also suffered in that cutoff,” Ogbu said. “So, wanting to see things be reconnected again was something that people felt was like really important.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: A neighborhood rebirth? Activist Liz Ogbu on transforming Innerbelt