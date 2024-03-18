A neighborhood of mansions in the country breathes peace, community near Byron

Mar. 18—BYRON, Minn. — On the rural roads hugged by farmland and turkeys nestling in the woods, the Rock Dell Woods neighborhood breathes the peace of country living in mansions.

At two acres of land to explore, Larry More and Holli Nelson's blended family loved the time outdoors. They played wiffleball and basketball, enjoyed the pool and trampoline, and planned a golf course.

"My boys made up their own little golf course using like a tree as a hole or the side of the pool, not with real golf balls but like foam ones," Nelson said with a laugh. "They called it the Rock Dell Woods Championship."

With golf attire required, the champion won a 3-foot tall trophy created together by the seven children. It's one of the joyful memories the family will carry into their next chapters of life. More and Nelson also reflected on the city and country combination that brought them into a community, close to area towns and land with a "lot of privacy."

"I think the biggest part for me is you feel like you're part of a community but, yet, you're out in the country and when you're out in the country it's a little more peaceful and people will look for that. They want to be close to work, which it is, but yet you feel like you're out in your own little place. It's going to be hard to find that blend anywhere," More said of the home at 7154 Valley Dr. SW. The home is listed at $809,900.

With the community atmosphere, the Rock Dell Woods neighborhood is "pretty much like another family," even offering to teach their kids to mow the lawn and hosting a neighborhood party in the summer. The neighborhood of 10 to 12 homes built in the early 2000s is just down the road from the

Rock Dell Creamery, a dairy co-op and convenience store.

As a longtime resident in the area, Property Brokers of Minnesota Realtor Tracie Fogelson takes pride in sharing about the woods, wildlife and local businesses. The surrounding destinations including Rochester, Byron, Kasson, Hayfield and Stewartville range about 15 to 20 minutes from the neighborhood.

"Whenever I bring people out to this side of Rochester, they all mention how pretty the landscape is. The trees, the farm fields in the summer when the corn is growing and a lot of wildlife out here," Fogelson described.

"There's the South Fork of the Zumbro River that comes out and winds through here, too, so that's fun to cross bridges and see rivers and you see people fishing off the bridges sometimes," she added.

Through their six years in the home, "we have all the things we would ever want or need," More said. They enjoyed special family nights with a firepit, outdoor movies and a hot tub. But they also gathered for dinners around a new, "huge island" with room for 10 people in the kitchen, Nelson said.

"It's a gorgeous home," More said. "We were just so in love with it when we first moved in there going on about six years ago and we weren't looking for a pool but it came with a pool and it's something our family has enjoyed through the years."

The home's living rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms also gave their family areas to enjoy their own space and host family events.

"We moved in there shortly before COVID was starting and so we spent a lot of time together just in that space so it was nice to have the space to spread out but we could still be together when we wanted to," Nelson said.

A "big bonus" was the shed for hockey, basketball, arts and crafts, gymnastics and woodworking projects, More and Nelson said. Together they gathered for Christmas, Thanksgiving and graduations and shared in the memories of community.

"The house just has ... a lot of architectural character from the outside and the inside and it's just got a really nice floor-plan that flows," Fogelson said. "To me, it's a home you're proud to have company in and family in and to host holidays and things like that because that's how it's set up."