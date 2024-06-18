Neighborhood on high alert after ring doorbell footage shows man throwing wrench

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shocking Ring doorbell video released by the Mobile Police Department shows a man throwing a wrench into a home and then running away.

MPD is now asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

However, this video has caused some concern for those who live in the neighborhood.

Milton Morrow runs the Crestview Neighborhood Watch Committee and said that when he learned about the video a week ago, the committee increased neighborhood patrol.

“Right now, we are taking turns taking shifts to keep an eye on the house because exactly right now we don’t know what’s going on,” Morrow said.

Milton told News 5 that the only crime the neighborhood has seen since he has lived there was juveniles acting out of rebellion, but when he saw the ring doorbell footage showing an older man throwing the wrench, he was shocked.

“Let’s just say this, we are out 24 hours; you never know when we are out,” Morrow said.

MPD said the man in the video left a wooden mug sitting on the front porch before he ran away. The mug reads “Respect All, Fear None.”

“We’re not sure if that was a message to the homeowner or why he would leave this after the incident,” Mobile Police Public Information Officer Blake Brown said.

The incident in the released video occurred a week ago, but one week prior to that video, another tool was thrown at the house.

MPD said that the first incident involved a tire iron. At the time, the family did not have a camera installed at their home, but MPD told News 5 that the tire iron was thrown at a window to a room where a child was asleep.

Neighbors just a few doors down tell News 5 that they are shocked and confused.

“It sort of blows my mind because I have talked to quite a few people in this neighborhood and have never run into anybody that was that crazy or that I felt any fear from,” one neighbor said.

MPD said that the man appears to be a stranger to the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

