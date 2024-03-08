How a neighborhood gang feud and a rap song led to the killing of Lil' Korn

J'oni Travis, at right, pleads guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault at a hearing Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Three years ago, 16-year-old Cornelius Foster Jr. was killed in a shooting that, according to court testimony, stemmed from a feud between neighborhood gangs.

Foster was an aspiring rapper known as "Lil' Korn," who had recorded multiple songs, posted videos on YouTube and social media, and was considered to have a promising future in music.

In a strange twist, the only person charged in Foster's death also was a promising rapper.

Still from rap video by Cornelius Foster Jr., who was known as Lil' Korn.

On Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, 20-year-old J'oni Travis, whose rap name is "Lucc Bagz," pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the killing of Foster.

Travis, who was 18 at the time, also pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault in connection with the wounding of two others in the same shooting.

Travis' role in the September 2021 incident has not been detailed in previous hearings, and it wasn't discussed in court Thursday. According to prosecutors, she was involved with a group of people who carried out the shooting. No one else has been charged.

Some details about what led to the shooting were revealed at a 2022 hearing in juvenile court. Foster was associated with a neighborhood gang from Evanston, Exit 5. That group was feuding with the Grape Street Gang, which was from the West End area, a detective testified.

The feud led to multiple shootings and a several homicides. According to the testimony, Foster recorded a "diss song" that disrespected the West End and infuriated members of the rival gang.

Travis' attorney, Brandon Fox, said in court that about six months before Foster's killing, Travis was seriously wounded in a shooting.

Fox, who instructed Travis not to speak in court Thursday, said she "truly regrets her role in this crime."

Judge Chris Wagner sentenced her to 6 to 7½ years in prison, a term that had been agreed upon by prosecutors and Travis' attorney.

Foster's mother, Tenille Burns, spoke briefly, telling Travis, "Both of you had so much talent."

"I just want to ask (you)," Burns said. "Was it worth it?"

