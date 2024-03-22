Neighborhood association pushes back on proposed Dunkin’ drive-thru in Barelas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plot of land located in Barelas could soon be the new home of a Dunkin’. Residents in the area say they are all for a new business coming to the area, but to some, there’s one sticking point: a request for a drive-through window.

The proposed site of the Dunkin’ is on Avenida Cesar Chavez, between 3rd and 4th St. The Barelas Neighborhood Association is pushing back on the idea of a drive-thru, saying another drive-thru on that stretch, in addition to the McDonald’s across the street, would be dangerous.

The Barelas Neighborhood Association argued in a letter to city planners, stating, “While our residents are open to new restaurant options, they have specific concern about the adverse impacts of a drive-through at this site.”

At an Environmental Planning Commission (EPC) meeting Thursday, developers say they spoke with neighbors and are working to find a middle ground.

“After meeting with the neighborhood association, the Barelas Neighborhood Association, the Barelas Coalition, and reviewing their comments, we went back to the applicant and sort of discussed a path forward in which we think the neighbors will be happy with,” said Sergio Lozoya, senior planner for Tierra West LLC.

The neighborhood association also argued, that this project goes against plans to make the Barelas neighborhood more accessible to pedestrians, bikers, and anyone else traveling without a vehicle. However, the proposal does have some support.

“It’s a busy street and there’s a lot of people going to work, and that would be a convenience I think for a lot of people traveling towards the freeway, or going back home even,” said Geri Gonzales, owner of Barelas Coffee House.

Gonzales’ business sits on 4th St., near Avenida Cesar Chavez, and has been there for more than 40 years. She’s excited about a big-name business potentially opening near her store, saying it could help other businesses in the area.”Which helps us too because it brings people around that have never seen us before even though we’ve been here 46 years,” Gonzales added.

The EPC is expected to hear the proposal next month, April 18th.

