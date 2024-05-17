Neighbor tried to rescue victims in Louisburg, Kansas house fire that killed 2 Thursday

A man and a juvenile died after a house fire in Louisburg, Kansas, Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 11:01 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 5th Street. The fire crews arrived six minutes later, said officials with the Louisburg Fire Department.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released. Details of how the fire started were not immediately available.

Fire officials have not said whether the juvenile who died was male or female.

Additional fire crews from Overland Park and Paola were summoned to the blaze. Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

Two residents were pulled out of a bedroom window by a neighbor who lives across the street, said Lt. Andrew Francis with the Louisburg Fire Department.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital by an ambulance, where they were later pronounced dead. The neighbor was also taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition, Francis said.

Officials have not said how the victims died.

It took crews about five minutes to extinguish the fire. No other details were released.

“Thankfully there were people around at the time of the fire, called it in, and were able to know where people might be inside,” Francis said. “Unfortunate that they were deceased, but they were able to get them out.”

The Kansas State Fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Louisburg is about 45 minutes south of Kansas City.