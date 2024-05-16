Neighbor says he heard sirens before deadly MS crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A married couple killed in a crash in Marshall County Wednesday has been identified, but the circumstances leading up to the deadly crash are still unknown.

Anthony Jones was home Wednesday when two vehicles crashed on Red Banks Road in Marshall County, leaving a married couple in their 70s dead and another person in very critical condition.

There is no confirmation a pursuit was in progress before the crash, but Jones says he heard sirens just before the collision.

“From where I was in my yard you could hear it clear as day because it was just right in the curve up here,” said Jones.

Mississippi Highway Patrol claims Marshall County is leading the investigation. Neither MHP nor Marshall County will comment on whether the other vehicle involved was being pursued prior to the crash. However, Anthony Jones is certain of what he heard from his yard.

“I heard a siren in the far distance and after that, I heard something that sounded like a vehicle racing the engine, coming at a high rate of speed, and the next thing I heard sounded like a BOOM,” he said.

Medical Examiner James Anderson identified the deceased as Rosie and Curtis Jeffries of Marshall County, who were passengers in a red pickup truck.

Jones says two people were trapped inside of the red truck and the other vehicle was upside down.

“I heard someone inside the vehicle, sounded like they were gasping for breath,” he said.

Jones soon learned that he knew the couple that died.

“They kind of favored someone, and when they told me who they was, I said, ‘Yeah. That was them,'” said Jones.

Family members of the Jeffries told us they are not ready to talk about their loss. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

