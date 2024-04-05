Neighbor rushes to save teen from burning home on Long Island
Andrew Spitzfaden was in his second-floor bedroom on Astor Drive in Sayville when he heard crackling and popping sounds.
Andrew Spitzfaden was in his second-floor bedroom on Astor Drive in Sayville when he heard crackling and popping sounds.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion – a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already -- a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot -- which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.
Rice apologized for his part in the crash before details were clear.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
YouTube is hyping its exclusive Coachella streaming coverage starting next week. The headlining feature is the platform’s multiview experience for the two-weekend festival. Our question from this announcement is, who needs that?
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
TikTok commissioned a new report on the app's economic influence as part of its ongoing marketing push to evade an effective ban in the US.
The 2025 Subaru Forester will start at just over $31,000 after destination; the 2024 Forester Wilderness will be sold alongside the redesigned 2025 model.
This 8-pound, cordless dust destroyer cleans for up to 40 minutes per charge and can transform into a hand vac.
I headed to Korea to take the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car for a drive. It's a lightweight, caged, and big-winged version of Hyundai's EV rocket ship.
The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been updated for the first time, and seriously upgraded in terms of performance and range.
Headlight cleaners can remove oxidation and yellowness from your headlight covers while preventing future buildup. Clean headlights are effective headlights.
Tech gadgets for the win! Find out which ones I'd sell my soul to keep.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Transform your TV room into a real home theater with this 5.1-channel wireless wonder.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
Mortgage prequalification is a useful step when you’re thinking about buying but haven’t started house shopping yet. Learn how to prequalify for a home loan.
A trailer hitch can be a very valuable accessory to have. They let you connect trailers to your vehicle for hauling, up to a certain weight limit.
Breaker bars are tools often used in place of or in conjunction with a socket wrench to help loosen pesky, stuck bolts.
The specs say the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has 19 cubic-feet worth of trunk space. We put that to the real-world test.
This deal even includes a discount on the entire package.