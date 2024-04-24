Neighbor reacts to police chase in her Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four men were arrested after a dramatic police chase came to a crashing halt in a Tampa neighborhood.

But according to police, that was only after the suspects opened fire on the officers trying to bring them down.

Shots fired at Tampa police during chase; 4 arrested

A woman who lived in the neighborhood was on a normal walk when she ran into the pursuit.

“I am about 20 to 30 feet into my walk, and a car comes screaming down the road, as fast as it came,” neighbor Julie Robinson said.

Robinson said she walked into a wild pursuit as Tampa police were trying to stop a carload full of men in their 20s.

Arrest made after FBI activity at Clearwater apartment complex

Police said the suspects shot at them, and then took off. Officers chased them through a neighborhood near Temple Terrace.

“I just sort of stand there and watch him, I throw my hands up, hoping he will see me, and I am irritated, and then I realize he is going to make a quick right turn onto Nancy Street and he can’t make it,” Robinson said.

Police said they were trying to initiate a traffic stop after noticing a reckless driver, speeding. The suspects eventually crashed into the bushes on a front lawn.

“There were helicopters, there were police cars, there were dogs, I mean it was frightening,” Robinson said.

According to police, five suspects fled, but only four have been charged.

School districts work to change future start times to comply with new Florida law by 2026

So far, there are no weapon charges against any of the suspects.

“It’s no more than 30 seconds was an unmarked police car, and then there was like a standoff right on my corner, and these guys got out and what appeared to me they drew their weapons and I am standing there thinking if you do not get out of the way, you are going to be in the line of fire,” Robinson said.

Police said this is an active investigation and additional charges may follow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.