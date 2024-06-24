Neighbor dispute over dog attack turns deadly in Rochester

A Rochester man was shot and killed Sunday after a dispute with a neighbor over a dog attack, according to police.

Akeem Wagstaff, 32, was killed in front of his home on Michigan Street.

Police said a family member was walking their dog down Michigan Street just after noon Sunday when it was attacked by another dog that ran off a nearby porch. The family member and the dog's owner got into a verbal argument, but parted ways.

According to police, a few minutes later 35-year-old Bradford Clark Jr. allegedly walked to the family's home and confronted Wagstaff, shooting him once in the upper body. Police said Wagstaff and Clark did not know one another before the shooting.

More: More Rochesterians live near fatal shootings, NYT database shows. Check your street here.

Police arrested Clark on Cottage Street and found three handguns after a search of two homes on Michigan Street and Cottage Street. Clark was charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is on parole for a robbery and murder conviction in 2014 and is prohibited from legally possessing a handgun in New York State.

Wagstaff's death is the 22nd homicide in Rochester this year.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact RPD at 585-428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

— Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Follow her on Twitter @kaylacanne and @bykaylacanne on Instagram. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bradford Clark charged in death of Akeem Wagstaff in Rochester NY