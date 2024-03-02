Neighbor altercation led to man allegedly brandishing firearm

(KRON) – A man accused of brandishing a firearm at his neighbor was arrested, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

American Canyon police officers responded to The Lodge apartment complex for a report of a subject with a gun.

Officers learned that an altercation between two neighbors resulted in a man brandishing a firearm and making criminal threats to his neighbor.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Richmond resident Jerome Mason. Police said when the officers were detaining Mason, they located a glock-style handgun in the apartment he was staying in.

Mason was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail on weapons charges and criminal threats.

