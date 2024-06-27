Negotiations stall as 4J staff battle over student plans

Nina Paredes, school bus driver, walks in a picket line outside the Eugene School District 4J main office, with a sign that reads "work shouldn't hurt" on June 5.

Dozens of school staff picketed in front of Eugene School District 4J at its last school board meeting, demanding more involvement with student plans.

The Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 1, which represents more than 1,100 classified workers in 4J, is negotiating with the district seeking easier access to meetings and discussions for students with Individualized Education Plans, 504 plans and other specialized needs plans. The group says 4J is not abiding by a new Oregon state law passed last year, Senate Bill 756.

Classified staff are any employees who work for schools but are not licensed like most classroom teachers. Classified staff range from custodial staff to front office workers to groundskeepers to nutrition services to educational assistants and more.

OSEA Chapter 1 President Lisa Jenkins-Easton said this law largely impacts educational assistants but also affects many types of classified employees like bus drivers, secretaries and nutrition service workers.

"It directly impacts their safety and ability to support the students that they work with," Jenkins-Easton said. "If they don't know what a student's goals are academically and socially ... students have triggers that if you don't know what they are, and they react, it can be harmful."

Jenkins-Easton said an IEP team usually consists of parents, the licensed teacher, a case manager and sometimes other specialists for speech and language or physical or occupational therapy. She said having the EA who works closely with the student or the bus driver who takes them to and from school daily should be a part of that conversation, too.

"Our bus drivers and bus aides who transfer our students, especially our medically fragile students who may be in a wheelchair and have medical protocols ... they have to be trained well," Jenkins-Easton said. "They didn't go to school to become medical professionals. They chose a career of transporting kids to school, so feeling medically responsible for students' needs is daunting."

Before the most recent 4J school board meeting on June 5, classified staff and supporters gathered outside the 4J main office, and then several spoke during the board's public comment period. They highlighted their essential jobs and the roles they play in keeping the educational system functioning.

Lisa Jenkins-Easton, President of Oregon School Employees Association in Eugene, addresses the Eugene School District 4J school board during a June 5 meeting, asking for more access for classified employees to specialized plans for students they work with.

"Our schools wouldn't run without classified staff," Jenkins-Easton said. "We make things happen. It's often behind the scenes, and it's often quiet, but there's absolute agreement with our licensed colleagues that they couldn't do their jobs without us."

Why are classified employees seeking change?

Sierra Squires has been an EA at 4J for three years, first at the Cohesive Learning Center, then in Life Skills at César E. Chávez Elementary, she primarily works with students with specialized needs, which she called "extensive support needs."

Students with extensive support needs usually have one or two EAs that work with them all day, year-round, Squires said.

"In these classrooms, it's very rare that the lead teacher has enough time to spend a more than 20-minute chunk of the day with any one given student," Squires said. "A full significant needs classroom is 12/13 kids at the elementary school level. With the type of need that we have, there's no way one person can address all of those things."

Squires said she spends the majority of her day with one third-grader, who she says has made "leaps and bounds" this past year.

Squires said she's grateful for her lead teacher, who makes ample room for collaboration with EAs. Squires calls parents daily to keep them up-to-date on their students' progress. While she has a great experience in her classroom, she knows many colleagues who don't have the same experience.

She stressed the importance of incorporating EAs and other classified employees in the development and review of these specialized plans.

Tina Williams, educational assistant of 28 years, and her fifth-grade student Mason, who she has been working with since he was in kindergarten, lead a picket line outside the Eugene School District 4J administrative office on June 5.

"We have a lot of students with really specific health needs," Squires said. "When those are not communicated in a timely manner to every adult that is working with our students, they're at significant risk. We have students with seizure protocols. We have students with severe and fast-acting anaphylaxis. We have students with feeding protocols because they have issues with their swallowing and the digestive tract."

In bringing those classified employees into the conversation, it allows parents to build more trust with all the different adults who work with their child on a regular basis, according to Squires. She added that EA's involvement can also help take some strain off the licensed teachers in the classrooms.

In addition to access to those specialized meetings, OSEA is also seeking additional training for classified employees, as required by the law.

"Many people are getting injured on the job," Jenkins-Easton said. "They've also expressed that if they were more trained, and got to be part of the meetings with the parents and understand the students' needs, that they can be more effective in their jobs."

Tina Williams, educational assistant of 28 years, and her fifth-grade student Mason, who she has been working with since he was in kindergarten, addresses the Eugene School District 4J school board during a June 5 meeting, asking for more access for classified employees to specialized plans for students.

Squires echoed this sentiment.

"The biggest implications of this law is that there needs to be comprehensive, and quickly implemented trainings for EAs, not only new hires, but those who are already on the job," Squires said. "One of the biggest pieces we've heard, on why EAs can't go to meetings is that we don't have the type of professional training to do so.

"It's up to the district to provide that training, and allow people to have access to this information."

What does SB 756 entail?

Signed by Gov. Tina Kotek in June 2023, the new law went into effect in September.

SB 756 was meant to expand access to plans and training for school district employees who are assigned to work with students with specialized needs. The bill also requires that those employees have access to records related to students they work with and be consulted when a student's education plan is reviewed or revised.

The bill mentions access to: IEP, 504 plan, behavior intervention plan, medical support protocols "or any other documentation related to the school district employee’s responsibilities to assist with the student’s educational, behavioral, medical, health or disability-related support needs."

In contrast to the law expanding access for classified employees, Jenkins-Easton said 4J made the access more difficult in recent months.

"Prior to the law, IEP teams at the building level could invite the EAs and our EAs could ask to go and it was never a big deal," Jenkins-Easton said. "When the law changed, they set up this very strict process where a district-level administrator has to approve a classified employee to attend."

Jenkins-Easton said classified employees like EA's would often volunteer their time to attend those meetings, as they may be held outside an EA's working hours.

According to Jenkins-Easton, sometimes parents would request EAs to join those meetings and buildings sometimes would ask the staff to "trade" hours by working less during the day to make up for long meetings, or sometimes wouldn't offer any solution at all. Jenkins-Easton said even trading hours was difficult, as EAs have so much to do in a day, it could be hard to find time to take off early. She said they ultimately did it anyway because they care.

"Across the board, educational assistants don't have time just for their normal workday, much less this additional duty which would be so helpful for their (work)," Jenkins-Easton said.

While she said some schools have better collaboration with classified staff than others, there's no consistency across the district.

However, 4J maintains that the process has not changed.

4J stated, "the process for a classified staff member to attend IEP/504/specialized plan meetings has not changed since the passage of SB 756."

Negotiations progress

OSEA and 4J have been engaged in negotiations since March.

4J stated via email that it has "thoroughly reviewed the provisions of SB 756 and consulted with legal counsel to ensure full compliance with the new state law."

"We remain confident that our practices adhere to all legal requirements and are committed to maintaining the highest standards in serving our students and community," 4J stated. "Partnerships between teachers, educational assistants, case managers, school administrators and special education professionals are critical components in the implementation of students’ specialized plans. There are a variety of pathways that staff working to support students are consulted on the development and/or revision of these specialized plans."

"While the 4J School District has made minor attempts to abide by some aspects of the new law, they are refusing to fully implement the law, such as the fundamental core concept of inviting classified workers to attend meetings where changes to a student’s IEP and behavioral support plan are discussed," stated OSEA in a press release. "The district’s refusal to implement the law puts students and staff at risk."

Jenkins-Easton said at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, there was communication sent out, asking schools not to invite EAs to these meetings.

Members of Oregon School Employees Association classified union in Eugene, held an informational picket and rally, urging Eugene School District 4J to follow the law created by SB 756 on June 5.

Both 4J and OSEA confirmed that there had been some progress during the most recent bargaining session held on June 10. The next session is expected to be held in mid-July.

Jenkins-Easton mentioned OSEA is also seeking differential pay for staff that work in special education, to incentivize qualified professionals. As it stands, Jenkins-Easton said there is no difference in pay for an EA who works in a traditional first grade classroom vs. a SPED classroom.

In addition to demands relating to SB 756, OSEA is working to address overtime concerns for bus drivers as well.

"We value the contributions of our classified staff and are committed to maintaining a constructive partnership with OSEA," stated 4J via email. "Our shared goal is to provide the best possible care and educational experience for our students and their families."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene 4J staff battles school board over new Oregon law