Neglect contributed to mum's death, inquest finds

An inquest has found that a woman's death in hospital was from natural causes but neglect was a contributory factor.

Tracey Farndon, 56, died of sepsis at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, in April 2023.

She had waited five hours for routine observations to be taken which could have led to a faster diagnosis and treatment, her family said.

Coroner Louise Hunt said she would be writing to the Department of Health and Social Care because an overwhelmed emergency department contributed to her death.

She will also write to the trust which runs the hospital over concerns that sepsis was not considered an issue until after Ms Farndon died.

Antibiotics not prescribed

A serious incident investigation by the trust had already looked at the circumstances surrounding the clinical management of Ms Farndon.

The report, seen by the BBC, said incomplete observations were caused by “reduced staffing against the volume of patients and acuity of the department".

Sepsis was not considered as part of the differential diagnosis so antibiotics were not prescribed, the report said.

It added that repeat patient observations may have led to "earlier identification of the patient's deterioration" as well as "earlier escalation" to the nurse in charge and doctor and commencement of sepsis screening.

Before the conclusion of the inquest, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust had said it was cooperating with the coroner but it would not be able to comment until the inquest was completed.

