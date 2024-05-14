UPDATE: Neenah City Attorney makes initial court appearance, has motion hearing set

MONDAY, 05/13/2024, 7:05 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah City Attorney David Rashid made his initial appearance in the Winnebago County Courthouse on Monday for his charges.

Rashid is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The defense filed a motion to have the case dismissed, and a hearing on that motion is set for May 20 at 3:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 05/01/2024, 1:38 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah City Attorney David Rashid has been placed on administrative leave after a criminal complaint was filed against him, charging Rashid with three counts of sexual assault.

Neenah Mayor Jane Lang released a statement on Wednesday, saying Rashid “has been placed on administrative leave pending a full review of the facts of this case” after the City of Neenah was made aware of the criminal complaint filed against Rashid.

The complaint was filed on April 30.

Court records show that Rashid has been charged with the following:

2 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault Felony G Up to 10 years in state prison, a maximum $25,000 fine, or both

4th Degree Sexual Assault Misdemeanor A Maximum penalty of 9 months in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both



All charges come with a Domestic Abuse Assessment modifier.

“As this is an open investigation, it would be inappropriate for the City of Neenah to provide further comment at this time,” Mayor Lang stated.

