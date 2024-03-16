'It needs a good shot of energy': Petersburg woman seeks help revitalizing Fernstrom Park

PETERSBURG — For the past five years, Stella Kirby has been almost single-handedly trying to clean up and revitalize Fernstrom Park, a place she said even many lifelong residents never heard of.

Fernstrom Park is on the north side of the city, adjacent to the River Raisin. It’s near Petersburg’s water treatment plant.

“I’ve asked countless people. No one has a clue there’s a park there, even those from town. They don’t know the name. I’ve been trying for five years to get it developed a little. It bothers me what a mess it is,” said Kirby, 79. A Petersburg resident for 50 years, she’s also chair of the Petersburg Planning Commission.

Stella Kirby, 79, rakes brush around the top banks of Fernstrom Park, which is along the River Raisin. "There used to be wooden stairs going down here, but it was dangerous, so it was removed," said Kirby. Kirby is planning a cleanup day for March 23 and hopes for many volunteers.

Through the years Kirby, occasionally with other volunteers, has removed 10 cartloads of wild grapevines, tugged out trees and pulled up a set of decrepit wooden steps.

“I literally worked down there a year cleaning the edge of bottles and cans. It’s better,” she said.

She’s also talked to environmental groups and searched for grant funds.

“We have maybe four businesses in town, and they get asked for donations for everything. I’m trying to find some grant money. I’ve talked to anyone who didn’t shut the door. It’s very, very difficult. I’m drumming up volunteers where I can,” Kirby said.

Stella Kirby, 79, has been cleaning up Petersburg's Fernstrom Park for the last five years. Kirby is planning a cleanup event for March 23 and hopes to get help from many volunteers.

She’s gotten donations of a cement picnic table and cement benches. Local Josh Miller, who works for Proven Winners, offered to help with landscaping. Now, Kirby is hoping others will join the cause. She’s set up a Fernstrom Park Work Day for noon to 2 p.m. March 23. All are welcome.

“It needs a good shot of energy. We need bodies that are stronger and younger than I am,” she said.

One of the biggest tasks on March 23 will be removing invasive plants.

“One of the (staff member) from the River Raisin Watershed Council is coming out to identify the invasive plants that need to be removed. I want the top edge cleared enough to see, so people who come into town can see the river down there and the land,” Kirby said.

She also got a grant to add mulch and native plants.

Stella Kirby has been cleaning up the brush around the top banks of Fernstrom Park along the River Raisin.

“That can be done right now. We have the blessing from the city to clear the grass from two of the chain link fences that surround the water treatment plant and plant native plants and trees. I hope this softens the appearance,” Kirby said. “Once we get started (clearing up), I hope it will catch on. People will see something being done in Petersburg to try to improve lifestyles and have recreational opportunities.”

Fernstrom Park

Fernstrom Park was named for John Fernstrom, who was president of the then-Village of Petersburg in the 1950s or ‘60s.

“He was elected the first mayor of the city,” Kirby said. “He died of a stroke at 49; he died while he was serving.”

Kirby believes his namesake park has great potential.

“It’s about eight acres on the river; it’s on the flood plain. The top of the park is street level. The rest is 20 feet below sea level. There are eagles in the area. It’s a beautiful piece of property,” she said.

A cottonwood tree in the park was once a winner in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt. Social media says Fernstrom Park has a boat launch. Kirby said that also needs some improvement.

“’Boat launch’ it used loosely,” Kirby said. “People have tried to use it. It’s a mudslide. There’s a gully to put in canoes, personal watercrafts, small aluminum fishing boats."

'The possibilities are endless'

Kirby envisions Fernstrom Park becoming a thriving community park, a venue for big events and an environmental classroom.

She recently surveyed Summerfield High School's 37 seniors about what they’d like in the community.

Stella Kirby and City of Petersburg Mayor Jim Holeman discuss where the new access to Fernstrom Park will be. The park is located along the River Raisin in Petersburg.

“They want something to do. Planners, as much as they try, are not successful bringing in an ice cream parlor or things kids want,” she said. “(In Fernstrom Park), we could have a day to bring in food trucks. We could have watercolor classes and bring in artists. There is a big open space that would be a great space for reunions. One guy wants to do disc golf. It could be a center for people to enjoy. The possibilities are endless.”

Kirby said the park’s wildlife lends itself well to an environmental classroom.

“The River Raisin is a wonderful habit for salamanders, turtles, snakes,” Kirby said. “It’s two blocks from Summerfield High School and Elementary. It’s within walking distance.”

She said she has the support of the City of Petersburg.

The new sign for the Petersburg water treatment plant sits along Fernstrom Park's banks on the River Raisin.

“The city’s been very, very good supporting my ideas. We’re hoping to get some money to put in precast cement steps around (the park). There is not a very clear walking path, and the sidewalks are inconsistent. The city is working on that,” Kirby said.

She'd also like to have a dock installed.

“The river level is constantly changing, so it could be a floating dock. It would have to be something that we could remove in the fall,” she said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Kirby also hopes to move the park's accessway, develop a golf cart path and make the water a focal point.

“My goal ultimately is to get some huge blocks, 4 feet long by 2 feet long, and stack eight to 10 on the park land; not in the water, but along the river’s edge. Most of the time, they would not be in the water, so it wouldn’t impede the flow of the river at all,” she said. “People could sit and fish or just enjoy the park.”

For more information or to help Fernstrom Park, call Stella Kirby at the City of Petersburg Planning Commission at 734-279-1210.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 'It needs a good shot of energy': Petersburg woman seeks help revitalizing Fernstrom Park