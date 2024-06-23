Needles Fire in California moved into Arizona, burned more than 200 acres

A brush fire that began in California on Saturday afternoon and forced some evacuations moved into Mohave County, scorching a total of more than 200 acres.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and multiple other fire departments responded to the fire, which started on the 900 block of Bush Street in Needles at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Named the Needles Fire, it engulfed a residence and destroyed it. No injuries were reported. The Fenders River Road Resort in Needles, which includes a motel, camping and RV Park, was briefly evacuated and evacuees were sent to a senior center in Needles.

"We’re so glad everyone is safe and Fenders is still standing strong," the Fenders Resort posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning. "Thank you to all the amazing people who helped fight this fire. Wow that was CRAZY!"

The fire spread across the Colorado River and into the Mohave Valley in Arizona and fire units from California and Arizona were fighting the blaze, county officials in California said. The blaze was a total of 203 acres as of the last aerial mapping at 6:53 p.m. Saturday − 60 in California and 143 acres in Arizona.

Officials in San Bernardino County reported the fire was 75% contained on the California side by Sunday morning. Containment on the Arizona side was unknown. Needles Highway was closed from Interstate 40 to Old National Trails Highway due to the fire on Saturday but had reopened by 6:40 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado River Patrol Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The cause of the blaze is unknown. Anyone with information about the fire was asked to contact the Colorado River Station / Needles Police Department at 760- 326-9200. Those who want to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information online at www.wetip.com.

On this #PublicServiceDay, please keep our San Bernardino County Fire in your thoughts as they continue to work on containment of the #NeedlesFire. 🔥🚒 pic.twitter.com/CYQd3AqVzk — SB County Museum (@SBCountyMuseum) June 23, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Evacuations from Needles Fire in California lifted fire moved into Arizona