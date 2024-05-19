Needham police warning residents after several vehicle break-ins

Needham police are warning residents after several vehicle break-ins.

According to officials Friday night into Saturday, at least six motor vehicles were broken into in the Town of Needham.

A seventh vehicle was stolen but has been recovered. Another vehicle was located in Needham that was stolen was a neighboring city.

Police are asking anyone with video footage who may have seen individuals walking around their driveway, to please reach out to the Needham Public Safety Center at 781–444–1212.

“We are also asking for you to please remember to lock your vehicles at night, bring your valuables in, and always report any suspicious activity you may see,” police said in a statement. “Most suspects are in and out of a vehicle in under 15 seconds so it is imperative that you call us right away if you see something,” they added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

