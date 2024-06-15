Needham High student writes that state must address outdated zoning laws, add housing

To the Editor:

My name is Kaylen Chen and I am a junior at Needham High School working with a group of students to address the pressing housing issues in Massachusetts by promoting the “Yes in My Backyard” bill.

Thanks to our state representatives, Andres X. Vargas and Kevin G. Honan, their work on Bill H.1379 (“An Act to Promote Yes in My Backyard”) has shed light on the critical state of the Massachusetts housing crisis, worsened by outdated zoning laws.

Massachusetts faces a severe housing shortage, needing more than 200,000 homes to meet demand. Three of our metro areas are among the top 10 with the most restrictive zoning laws, which promote residential segregation. High housing costs are driving people out of their homes, with the median home price now over $600,000 and the income needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment exceeding $86,000 annually.

The YIMBY bill sets a bold goal of producing 427,000 new housing units by 2040, including 85,400 affordable units. It addresses the root causes of the crisis by mandating multifamily zoning near transit hubs, legalizing accessory dwelling units and converting vacant commercial properties into multifamily housing. Additionally, it ensures septic and sewage regulations are not misused to restrict housing development.

Organizations like Progressive Mass and Abundant Housing Massachusetts emphasize this legislation's importance in creating walkable, transit-friendly communities that benefit both our environment and economy. Affordable housing is crucial for supporting a diverse population and retaining our workforce.

We must seize this opportunity to build a more diverse and equitable housing market. I urge the Needham community to support our legislators in passing Bill H.1379 to ensure every Massachusetts resident has access to safe, affordable housing.

It's time for us to say Yes in My Backyard. Thank you.

Kaylen Chen

Needham

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Yes in my backyard bill promotes more diverse and equitable housing