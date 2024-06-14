Necklace worth nearly $100,000 stolen in Southern California jewelry store theft

A suspect was arrested after a necklace worth nearly $100,000 was stolen from a Southern California jewelry store.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Moore by the Downey Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported theft at Mozzafiato Jewelers located inside the Stonewood Center mall on May 23.

Workers said Moore entered the jewelry store and asked to see a necklace from a display case. After workers handed the necklace to him, he ran out of the store without paying for the item, police said.

A stolen necklace from Mozzafiato Jewelers in Downey worth $98,000. (Downey Police Department)

Brandon Moore was arrested for alleged grand theft by Downey police on June 13, 2024. (Downey Police Department)

The stolen necklace had a retail value of $98,000, according to the shop employees.

On June 13, investigators confirmed they identified Moore as the suspect and located him at a residence where he was arrested for grand theft.

4 suspects with alleged gang ties arrested in violent SoCal home invasion robbery

Officers also discovered Moore was on parole at the time of the incident.

The stolen necklace was recovered and later returned to the jewelry store.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.