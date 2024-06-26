Nebraskans explore ways to woo immigrant workers

An immigrant-friendly sign is posted on the way to downtown Fremont, where more than 200 conference-goers attended the Nebraska Immigration & Workforce Summit put on by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and the Immigrant Legal Center/Refugee Empowerment Center. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

FREMONT, Nebraska — A near-packed auditorium turned out for a conference here Tuesday aimed at offering Nebraska employers strategies to integrate immigrants and refugees into their workforce.

Nebraskans hear from speakers across the state during an immigration workforce summit. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

The draw of more than 200 participants was an encouraging sign to organizers including the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, which has ramped up efforts to promote foreign-born workers as a way to fill what a spokesman said are between 50,000 and 100,000 open jobs in the state.

Mike Johnson, the chamber’s chief operating officer, told the statewide audience representing both public and private sectors that Nebraska’s gross domestic product could jump as much as 10% if those open slots were filled. He said the likely pool of recruits hails from abroad.

Notwithstanding political divisiveness over immigration, he said, employers are increasingly frustrated with trying to find talent to conduct business.

“This topic is striking a chord with Nebraskans,” Johnson said of the Nebraska Immigration and Workforce Summit.

‘Things have changed in Fremont’

The conference location itself, Fremont, may reflect a shift in attitude among some.

This town of about 27,000 residents northwest of Omaha captured national attention a decade ago when a divisive local rental housing ordinance targeting unauthorized immigrants was ruled legal by a federal court. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal.

“We took a chance on them, and now they’ve shown the dedication to stay with us.”

– Jim Townsend, manager of safety, training, development and wellness at Kawasaki in Lincoln

Current Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg gave Tuesday’s welcome address and told the Nebraska Examiner that to fill its jobs today, the city needs to “embrace the immigrant community.”

“Absolutely things have changed in Fremont,” he said, though others say some resentment remains against unauthorized immigrants.

While the ordinance that sought to bar undocumented migrants from renting in the city remains on Fremont’s books, Spellerberg said it is “impossible to enforce.”

He said that in more recent years, the growing town has established a Spanish-speaking business networking group. It hosts an annual Latino-themed festival.

“It is awesome to see Fremont come alive,” Spellerberg said.

Best practices

The daylong summit — organized also by the Nebraska Immigrant Legal Center/Refugee Empowerment Center — featured various speakers who offered employer-focused basics about immigration law and “best practices” for retaining an international workforce.

Jim Townsend, a manager at Lincoln’s Kawasaki plant, said a key strategy to retention success has been offering English language classes — on three different levels — to employees during work hours.

He said that about five years ago, facing a severe labor shortage, the company reassessed its policies and partnered with the Lincoln Literacy nonprofit to implement changes, including translating materials to four languages in addition to English.

Townsend said 49% of the plant’s overall workforce it had in 2019 remains. But differences emerge when looking at retention rates by primary language spoken.

Of English speakers, 46% remained on the job five years later, Townsend said. For Ukrainian workers, the retention rate was 79%; for those who spoke Spanish, 73%; for Dari speakers, over 80%.

Said Townsend: “We took a chance on them, and now they’ve shown the dedication to stay with us.”

Diane Temme Stinton, CEO of Lincoln-based TMCO manufacturing plant, said employers can’t underestimate how clearer, culturally-sensitive language can improve participation and promote team spirit. For example, she said, explaining a “potluck” dinner or an invitation to a “fun run” can ensure greater involvement from workers who did not grow up speaking English.

Employees ‘best recruiters’

Building an inclusive workplace, panelists said, can mean providing “empathy training” for U.S.-born supervisors to better understand traditions and customs of workers raised in other countries — for example, understanding when Muslim workers wash their feet in the company sink to prepare for prayer.

Conference on increasing immigrant and refugee workers to fill gaps in Nebraska’s labor force. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

“Employees are the best recruiters,” said Summer Erickson of Bryan Health. They’ll spread the word if they feel welcome.

Townsend said he’s been wowed by how often a person’s “hard no” to the prospect of revving up immigration levels has turned to a “hard yes” after observing a foreign-born population’s work ethic.

To be sure, amplifying the discussion can be divisive — immigration has emerged as a top voter concern in the coming Nov. 5 general election.

Members of Nebraska’s all-GOP congressional delegation have criticized President Joe Biden’s recent executive order regarding political asylum seekers. Gov. Jim Pillen has deployed the Nebraska National Guard to help Texas police its border with Mexico, at Nebraska’s public expense.

Erik Omar, executive director of the Immigrant Legal Center/Refugee Empowerment Center. (Courtesy of ILC/REC)

But Erik Omar, executive director of the Immigrant Legal Center/Refugee Empowerment Center, said Nebraska needs immigrants in order to grow and thrive economically. “There’s no way around it,” he said.

Omar hopes the conference leads to further discussion in Nebraska about opening more doors to foreign-born workers.

Top solution

Tuesday’s summit follows a trio of reports by a North Carolina-based consultant to the research arm of the Nebraska chamber. In all three reports, which were intended to assess the state’s economic competitiveness, immigration surfaced as a top solution to fill the state’s workforce gaps and ward off economic decline.

The closing panel included leaders of Nebraska nonprofits that were founded to make newcomers feel welcome.

Karina Perez, executive director of Columbus-based Centro Hispano, said her organization grew from two to 12 women now working with various partners and businesses in rural northeast Nebraska.

Karina Perez of Columbus-based Centro Hispano. (Courtesy of Centro Hispano)

Private employers in her area are invested to the point of contributing the bulk of $5 million to build a new welcoming center in Columbus.

Lisa Guill is the welcoming communities coordinator of the Cultural Centers of Lincoln, which is funded by the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County governments.

Among the entity’s goals, she said, is to make Lincoln a “certified welcoming city.” That’s a designation bestowed by the Atlanta-based Welcoming America organization on governments that have created policies and programs that reflect a commitment to inclusion of all backgrounds.

Guill said the organization is close to achieving a rare four-star certification out of a possible five. She said 80 requirements must be met.

“It’s a big lift, it’s a big deal, and we’re going to do it,” she said.

